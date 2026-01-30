@GGMicShop Season 4!

Choose this ticket if you are a visual artist that wants to show & sell work ONLY. This ticket allows visual artists to hang & sell ONE 2D PIECE ONLY, up to a maximum size of 25"x25". Multiple pieces = multiple tickets. Hang spots are limited at 20 and 1st come 1st serve until 4:30pm day of event. All art is sold by silent auction with winners announced at the end of the night. Artists agree to 5% commission on all art sold. All unsold art must be removed at end of event night. Keep in mind that our events are record for our archives, by signing up, you are agreeing to this condition. Copies of specific sets may be requested by email to [email protected]