@GGMicShop Season 4!

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About this event
Choose this ticket if you are a visual artist that wants to show & sell work ONLY. This ticket allows visual artists to hang & sell ONE 2D PIECE ONLY, up to a maximum size of 25"x25". Multiple pieces = multiple tickets. Hang spots are limited at 20 and 1st come 1st serve until 4:30pm day of event. All art is sold by silent auction with winners announced at the end of the night. Artists agree to 5% commission on all art sold. All unsold art must be removed at end of event night. Keep in mind that our events are record for our archives, by signing up, you are agreeing to this condition. Copies of specific sets may be requested by email to [email protected]
Choose this ticket if you are an artist that wants to perform ONLY. Mic Slots are 6 mins (light at 5), with an optional 4 mins of audience feedback/workshop convo. Sign up is limited and 1st come 1st served. Whether you want to tell a story, make music, do some comedy, dance, select this option to reserve a spot on the list. Keep in mind that our events are recorded for our archives, by signing up, you are agreeing to this condition. Copies of specific sets may be requested by email to [email protected]
This ticket is for any vendor of art, merchandise, and/or food & beverage. If you would liek to reservea table or wall space to vend your items, select this ticket. Vendors pay the flat fee of this ticket and keep 100% of your sales. Limited tables available, you may bring your own up to 4' length.
This ticket is for general admission to enjoy the atmosphere. If you're not sure whether you wanna sign up for a slot, you can always sign up in person for one of the limited available slots.
this ticket is for anyone who can afford spend a little more so that we can offer free or reduced admission to folks who wish to attend (or perform) but may not have it. This ticket also includes 1 beverage, 1 small plate, and a cute tip for our production team. In addition $10 of this ticket is directly donated to WOW Cafe Theater (and you'll get a receipt for your records) We really appreciate your choice to invest in and support BlackJoy!
This ticket is for general admission for a group of 5 or more to enjoy the atmosphere. If you're not sure whether you wanna sign up for a slot, you can always sign up in person for one of the limited available slots.
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