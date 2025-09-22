GH Lions PTA's Roar and Raise 2025 Silent Auction

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Starting bid
UL mug, UL hat, 4 UL basketball tickets for ACC play (donated by University of Louisville Athletic department, excludes UK and Duke, subject to availability), UL purse strap and UL earrings (donated by Darling State of Mind).
Starting bid
UK mug, UK hat, 2 UK basketball tickets in section 30 to North Carolina Central (donated by Tommy Gray and Matthew Taylor), UK purse strap and UK earrings (donated by Darling State of Mind).
Starting bid
One spray tan (donated by SkincraftedbyMeghan). Contrast Therapy for two (donated by Recover Well), $20 Graeters Gift Card (donated by Graeters), $25 Heine Brothers Gift Card (donated by Heine Brothers). LMNT Packets (donated by LMNT).
Starting bid
Lash Lift and Tint, Microblading and hair products (donated by Jordan Locke).
Starting bid
One special student will experience the ultimate leadership role — Admin for a Day! From morning announcements to helping make big decisions, it’s a memory they’ll never forget. 💛
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!