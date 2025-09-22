GH Lions PTA
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GH Lions PTA

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GH Lions PTA

About this event

Sales closed

GH Lions PTA's Roar and Raise 2025 Silent Auction

Pick-up location

2700 Browns Ln, Louisville, KY 40220, USA

UL Basket item
UL Basket
$40

Starting bid

UL mug, UL hat, 4 UL basketball tickets for ACC play (donated by University of Louisville Athletic department, excludes UK and Duke, subject to availability), UL purse strap and UL earrings (donated by Darling State of Mind).

UK Gameday Basket item
UK Gameday Basket
$40

Starting bid

UK mug, UK hat, 2 UK basketball tickets in section 30 to North Carolina Central (donated by Tommy Gray and Matthew Taylor), UK purse strap and UK earrings (donated by Darling State of Mind).

Self Care Basket item
Self Care Basket
$40

Starting bid

One spray tan (donated by SkincraftedbyMeghan). Contrast Therapy for two (donated by Recover Well), $20 Graeters Gift Card (donated by Graeters), $25 Heine Brothers Gift Card (donated by Heine Brothers). LMNT Packets (donated by LMNT).

Treat Yourself Basket item
Treat Yourself Basket
$40

Starting bid

Lash Lift and Tint, Microblading and hair products (donated by Jordan Locke).

Admin for a day item
Admin for a day
$20

Starting bid

One special student will experience the ultimate leadership role — Admin for a Day! From morning announcements to helping make big decisions, it’s a memory they’ll never forget. 💛

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!