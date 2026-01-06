Gainesville-Haymarket Rotary Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Gainesville-Haymarket Rotary Foundation Inc

About this event

Battle of the Paddles by Warrenton Rotary and Gainesville-Haymarket Rotary

6379 Airlie Rd

Warrenton, VA 20187, USA

Tournament Sponsor
$10,000

THE TOURNAMENT SPONSOR - $10,000

4 EVENT TICKETS, COMPANY NAME ON TROPHY AND PHOTO OPP WITH

CHAMPIONS, LOGO ON BANNER FEATURED THROUGHOUT THE YEAR, SWAG ON

PROMOTIONAL TABLE, SOCIAL MEDIA PROMOTION PRE/POST EVENT

The Serve Sponsor
$5,000

4 EVENT TICKETS, COMPANY NAME MENTIONED DURING FIRST SERVE OF

COMMUNITY PLAY AND TOURNAMENT, LOGO ON BANNER FEATURED

THROUGHOUT THE YEAR, SWAG ON PROMOTIONAL TABLE, SOCIAL MEDIA

PROMOTION PRE/POST EVENT

The Court Sponsor
$2,500

THE COURT SPONSOR - $2,500

2 EVENT TICKETS, COURT NAMED AFTER COMPANY, LOGO ON BANNER

FEATURED THROUGHOUT THE YEAR, SWAG ON PROMOTIONAL TABLE, SOCIAL

MEDIA PROMOTION PRE/POST EVENT

The Pickle & Cheer Sponsor
$1,500

THE PICKLE & CHEER SPONSOR - $1,500

2 EVENT TICKETS, COMPANY NAME AT FOOD TABLE, LOGO ON BANNER

FEATURED THROUGHOUT THE YEAR, SWAG ON PROMOTIONAL TABLE, SOCIAL

MEDIA PROMOTION PRE/POST EVENT

The Cool Down Sponsor
$1,500

The Cool down Sponsor

2 EVENT TICKETS, COMPANY NAME AT DRINKS TABLE, LOGO ON BANNER

FEATURED THROUGHOUT THE YEAR, SWAG ON PROMOTIONAL TABLE, SOCIAL

MEDIA PROMOTION PRE/POST EVENT

The Warm-Up Sponsor
$1,500

The Warm-Up Sponsor

2 EVENT TICKETS, COMPANY TO PERFORM WARM UP EXERCISES

THROUGHOUT TOURNAMENT, LOGO ON BANNER FEATURED THROUGHOUT THE

YEAR, SWAG ON PROMOTIONAL TABLE, SOCIAL MEDIA PROMOTION PRE/POST

EVENT

The Paddle Sponsor
$1,000

THE PADDLE SPONSOR - $1,000

1 EVENT TICKET, LOGO ON BANNER FEATURED THROUGHOUT THE YEAR, SWAG ON PROMOTIONAL TABLE, SOCIAL MEDIA PROMOTION PRE/POST EVENT

The Ball Sponsor
$1,000

THE BALL SPONSOR - $1,000

1 EVENT TICKET, LOGO ON BANNER FEATURED THROUGHOUT THE YEAR, SWAG ON PROMOTIONAL TABLE, SOCIAL MEDIA PROMOTION PRE/POST EVENT

The Banner Sponsor
$500

THE BANNER SPONSOR - $500

1 EVENT TICKET, LOGO ON BANNER FEATURED THROUGHOUT THE YEAR, SWAG ON PROMOTIONAL TABLE, SOCIAL MEDIA PROMOTION PRE/POST EVENT

The Sportsmanship Sponsor
$100

THE SPORTSMANSHIP SPONSOR - $100 OR RAFFLE DONATION VALUED AT $100+

LOGO ON BANNER FEATURED THROUGHOUT THE YEAR, SOCIAL MEDIA PROMOTION PRE/POST EVENT

Spectator at Event
$20

Come out and enjoy the day watching action packed Pickleball at an indoor climate controlled facility.

Piedmont Team Support
Pay what you can

Your donations could be the deciding factor in your team's match. Donations add to the team's pickleball tournament score. WILL YOU BE THE DECIDING FACTOR?Support your local team's fundraising total by contributing to their fund raising efforts.

Dominion Valley Team Support
Pay what you can

Your donations could be the deciding factor in your team's match. Donations add to the team's pickleball tournament score. WILL YOU BE THE DECIDING FACTOR?Support your local team's fundraising total by contributing to their fund raising efforts.

Heritage Hunt Team Support
Pay what you can

Your donations could be the deciding factor in your team's match. Donations add to the team's pickleball tournament score. WILL YOU BE THE DECIDING FACTOR?Support your local team's fundraising total by contributing to their fund raising efforts.

Chestnut Forks Team Support
Pay what you can

Your donations could be the deciding factor in your team's match. Donations add to the team's pickleball tournament score. WILL YOU BE THE DECIDING FACTOR?Support your local team's fundraising total by contributing to their fund raising efforts.

Carters Mill Team Support
Pay what you can

Your donations could be the deciding factor in your team's match. Donations add to the team's pickleball tournament score. WILL YOU BE THE DECIDING FACTOR?Support your local team's fundraising total by contributing to their fund raising efforts.

Creekside & Manassas Rotary Team
Pay what you can

Your donations could be the deciding factor in your team's match. Donations add to the team's pickleball tournament score. WILL YOU BE THE DECIDING FACTOR?Support your local team's fundraising total by contributing to their fund raising efforts.

Lifetime Fitness Team Support
Pay what you can

Your donations could be the deciding factor in your team's match. Donations add to the team's pickleball tournament score. WILL YOU BE THE DECIDING FACTOR?Support your local team's fundraising total by contributing to their fund raising efforts.

Middleburg Club Team Support
Pay what you can

Your donations could be the deciding factor in your team's match. Donations add to the team's pickleball tournament score. WILL YOU BE THE DECIDING FACTOR?Support your local team's fundraising total by contributing to their fund raising efforts.

Add a donation for Gainesville-Haymarket Rotary Foundation Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!