Battle of the Paddles by Warrenton Rotary and Gainesville-Haymarket Rotary

About this event
THE TOURNAMENT SPONSOR - $10,000
4 EVENT TICKETS, COMPANY NAME ON TROPHY AND PHOTO OPP WITH
CHAMPIONS, LOGO ON BANNER FEATURED THROUGHOUT THE YEAR, SWAG ON
PROMOTIONAL TABLE, SOCIAL MEDIA PROMOTION PRE/POST EVENT
4 EVENT TICKETS, COMPANY NAME MENTIONED DURING FIRST SERVE OF
COMMUNITY PLAY AND TOURNAMENT, LOGO ON BANNER FEATURED
THROUGHOUT THE YEAR, SWAG ON PROMOTIONAL TABLE, SOCIAL MEDIA
PROMOTION PRE/POST EVENT
THE COURT SPONSOR - $2,500
2 EVENT TICKETS, COURT NAMED AFTER COMPANY, LOGO ON BANNER
FEATURED THROUGHOUT THE YEAR, SWAG ON PROMOTIONAL TABLE, SOCIAL
MEDIA PROMOTION PRE/POST EVENT
THE PICKLE & CHEER SPONSOR - $1,500
2 EVENT TICKETS, COMPANY NAME AT FOOD TABLE, LOGO ON BANNER
FEATURED THROUGHOUT THE YEAR, SWAG ON PROMOTIONAL TABLE, SOCIAL
MEDIA PROMOTION PRE/POST EVENT
The Cool down Sponsor
2 EVENT TICKETS, COMPANY NAME AT DRINKS TABLE, LOGO ON BANNER
FEATURED THROUGHOUT THE YEAR, SWAG ON PROMOTIONAL TABLE, SOCIAL
MEDIA PROMOTION PRE/POST EVENT
The Warm-Up Sponsor
2 EVENT TICKETS, COMPANY TO PERFORM WARM UP EXERCISES
THROUGHOUT TOURNAMENT, LOGO ON BANNER FEATURED THROUGHOUT THE
YEAR, SWAG ON PROMOTIONAL TABLE, SOCIAL MEDIA PROMOTION PRE/POST
EVENT
THE PADDLE SPONSOR - $1,000
1 EVENT TICKET, LOGO ON BANNER FEATURED THROUGHOUT THE YEAR, SWAG ON PROMOTIONAL TABLE, SOCIAL MEDIA PROMOTION PRE/POST EVENT
THE BALL SPONSOR - $1,000
1 EVENT TICKET, LOGO ON BANNER FEATURED THROUGHOUT THE YEAR, SWAG ON PROMOTIONAL TABLE, SOCIAL MEDIA PROMOTION PRE/POST EVENT
THE BANNER SPONSOR - $500
1 EVENT TICKET, LOGO ON BANNER FEATURED THROUGHOUT THE YEAR, SWAG ON PROMOTIONAL TABLE, SOCIAL MEDIA PROMOTION PRE/POST EVENT
THE SPORTSMANSHIP SPONSOR - $100 OR RAFFLE DONATION VALUED AT $100+
LOGO ON BANNER FEATURED THROUGHOUT THE YEAR, SOCIAL MEDIA PROMOTION PRE/POST EVENT
Come out and enjoy the day watching action packed Pickleball at an indoor climate controlled facility.
Your donations could be the deciding factor in your team's match. Donations add to the team's pickleball tournament score. WILL YOU BE THE DECIDING FACTOR?Support your local team's fundraising total by contributing to their fund raising efforts.
Your donations could be the deciding factor in your team's match. Donations add to the team's pickleball tournament score. WILL YOU BE THE DECIDING FACTOR?Support your local team's fundraising total by contributing to their fund raising efforts.
Your donations could be the deciding factor in your team's match. Donations add to the team's pickleball tournament score. WILL YOU BE THE DECIDING FACTOR?Support your local team's fundraising total by contributing to their fund raising efforts.
Your donations could be the deciding factor in your team's match. Donations add to the team's pickleball tournament score. WILL YOU BE THE DECIDING FACTOR?Support your local team's fundraising total by contributing to their fund raising efforts.
Your donations could be the deciding factor in your team's match. Donations add to the team's pickleball tournament score. WILL YOU BE THE DECIDING FACTOR?Support your local team's fundraising total by contributing to their fund raising efforts.
Your donations could be the deciding factor in your team's match. Donations add to the team's pickleball tournament score. WILL YOU BE THE DECIDING FACTOR?Support your local team's fundraising total by contributing to their fund raising efforts.
Your donations could be the deciding factor in your team's match. Donations add to the team's pickleball tournament score. WILL YOU BE THE DECIDING FACTOR?Support your local team's fundraising total by contributing to their fund raising efforts.
Your donations could be the deciding factor in your team's match. Donations add to the team's pickleball tournament score. WILL YOU BE THE DECIDING FACTOR?Support your local team's fundraising total by contributing to their fund raising efforts.
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