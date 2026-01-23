Grays Harbor Audubon Shorebird and Nature Festival

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Grays Harbor Audubon Shorebird and Nature Festival

About this event

GH Shorebird Festival Birding Marketplace Vendor Form

200 Spencer St

Hoquiam, WA 98550, USA

Outside Vendor Space
$20

Total Price $20 = $10 + $10 Hoquiam Special Event License


These spaces will be located outside under an overhang. They are perfect for those who have there own set-up and are used to packing up to secure their site overnight. Tables will not be provided outside you will be the first opportunity to foot traffic including visibility from shuttle bus stop.

Table Space in Gym
$35

Total Price $35 = $25 + $10 Hoquiam Special Event License


We will Provide security at night when the school is closed, one standard 6' table and two chairs.

10 X 10 Space in Gym
$60

Total Price: $60 = $50 + $10 Hoquiam Special Event License


This is perfect for those who have their own set ups and need extra space inside. We will block off a 10 x 10 space for you in the Gym, we will provide one table and 2 chairs. You are welcome to bring any extra tables you may need.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!