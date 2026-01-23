GH Shorebird Festival Birding Marketplace Vendor Form

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Total Price $20 = $10 + $10 Hoquiam Special Event License
These spaces will be located outside under an overhang. They are perfect for those who have there own set-up and are used to packing up to secure their site overnight. Tables will not be provided outside you will be the first opportunity to foot traffic including visibility from shuttle bus stop.
Total Price $35 = $25 + $10 Hoquiam Special Event License
We will Provide security at night when the school is closed, one standard 6' table and two chairs.
Total Price: $60 = $50 + $10 Hoquiam Special Event License
This is perfect for those who have their own set ups and need extra space inside. We will block off a 10 x 10 space for you in the Gym, we will provide one table and 2 chairs. You are welcome to bring any extra tables you may need.
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