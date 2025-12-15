Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. Tau Alpha Lambda

Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. Tau Alpha Lambda

Ghana AKAs Post-Charter Celebration and Fundraiser

Nsuomnam Restaurant - 10 Josif Broz Tito Ave

Accra

General admission
$50

General Admission tickets include 1 free welcome drink and a selection of finger foods

VIP Table - 4 People
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes a welcome drink, a selection of finger foods, 1 Premium bottle of Alcohol/Champagne/Non-Alcoholic Sparking Wine, Mixers, and 4 Swag bags

VIP Table - 6 tickets
$550
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Includes welcome drinks, a selection of finger foods, 2 Premium bottles of Alcohol/Champagne/Non-Alcoholic Sparking Wine, Mixers, and 6 Swag bags

VIP Table - 8 people
$700
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes welcome drinks, a selection of finger foods, 3 Premium bottles of Alcohol/Champagne/Non-Alcoholic Sparking Wine, Mixers, and 8 Swag bags

Raffle Ticket - Men's package
$25

The men's package includes made-in-Ghana neckwear, cufflinks, Adinkra-themed socks from fashion house Nineteen57 Africa, and a selection of bottled beverages distilled in Ghana. This package is valued at over $200.

Raffle Ticket - Women's package
$25

The women's package includes a purse from fashion house KUA, a selection of jewelry from vendors including KHOI, and a selection of bottled beverages distilled in Ghana. This package is valued at over $200.

Donation to Service Projects Bronze
$20
Donation to Service Projects - Silver
$50
Donation to Service Projects - Gold
$100
Donation to Service Projects - Platinum
$250
TAL table - restricted
$700
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Add a donation for Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. Tau Alpha Lambda

$

