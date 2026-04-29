Quilt raffle for first-aid & feminine hygiene supplies

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About this raffle
This beautifully crafted quilt was donated by Ida, a friend of GBS, who works with local leaders in Kpenoe, a community GBS also works closely with through our education and healthcare initiative program. 100% of each ticket purchased will be used to purchase necessary supplies for the schools and farmers GBS works with.
Purchase 5 tickets for the price of 4 to increase your chances of winning this beautiful quilt.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!