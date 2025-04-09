Ghana Mission Trip 2025 Sponsorship - Shirts

Large logo (4”–5” wide) placed at the top back of the shirts
Most prominent placement (1–2 available)
Please email your high-resolution logo in one of the following formats:
Transparent .jpeg, .eps, or .pdf
send to: [email protected]
Corporate Sponsor
$300
Mid-size logo (2”–3” wide) placed on the middle-back section of the shirts
Please email your high-resolution logo in one of the following formats:
Transparent .jpeg, .eps, or .pdf
send to: [email protected]
Individual Sponsor
$100
Name listed at the bottom of the shirts in small font (~0.5”–0.75” tall)
Write exactly how you'd like your name printed on the shirt:
👉 “The Johnson Family” or “In Honor of Jane Doe,” etc.
