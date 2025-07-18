Ghanaian Student Relief Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Currents of Emotion, 2024
Acrylic on canvas, 18 x 24
Currents of Emotion is a bold and emotive journey into the heart of human connection. With vibrant splashes and layered textures, Henry Duah captures the raw energy of love, happiness, harmony, and unity--emotions that ripple through the human experience. This abstract piece invites viewers to pause, reflect, and feel. Its expressive movement and color palette make Currents of Emotion a striking centerpiece for any modern collection, offering both visual impact and emotional depth.
Henry Duah, (b. 2002 in Kibi, Ghana)
Gye Nyame, 2024
Acrylic, canvas, and fabric; 16 x 20
Gye Nyame is a powerful homage tothe spiritual and cultural legacy of the Ashanti people of Ghana. Featuring the revered Adinkra symbol that signifies the supremacy of the Creator of the Universe, this piece blends traditional symbolism with contemporary artistry. Through a rich interplay of acrylic, canvas, and fabric, Henry Duah creates a textured, tactile experience that speaks to faith, resilience, and identity.
Henry Duah, (b. 2002 in Kibi, Ghana)
Have you ever had jollof rice? Don't miss your chance to have it prepared by these talented hands.
Ramatu Abeongo will feed your belly and your soul. Choose a protein from tilapia or chicken and either jollof or fried rice. Then get ready to taste the layers of flavor, delightful accoutrements, and comfort of the Ghanaian spirit that can only result after hours of preparation and attention to detail.
**If you would like to purchase an individual meal, Maggie can put you in touch with Ramatu.
(Side note: If you are ever with a Ghanaian and a Nigerian and desire a lively conversation, ask them which country makes the best jollof rice!)
Eric Ansah is a skilled tailor and nurse. Please note his attention to detail. Contact Maggie if you'd like to see the shirt in person.
He might have time to construct you a tailor-made shirt and shorts set after he takes his nursing exam on July 25 (prayers ascending).
The buttons appear black until the light hits them just right and you see a gleam of blue. The kente pattern is a traditional symbol of the Ghanaian culture and royalty.
