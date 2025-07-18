Ghanaian Student Relief Auction

Have you ever had jollof rice? Don't miss your chance to have it prepared by these talented hands.





Ramatu Abeongo will feed your belly and your soul. Choose a protein from tilapia or chicken and either jollof or fried rice. Then get ready to taste the layers of flavor, delightful accoutrements, and comfort of the Ghanaian spirit that can only result after hours of preparation and attention to detail.





**If you would like to purchase an individual meal, Maggie can put you in touch with Ramatu.





(Side note: If you are ever with a Ghanaian and a Nigerian and desire a lively conversation, ask them which country makes the best jollof rice!)