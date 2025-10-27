GHHS As American As Apple Pie Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Basket includes watercolors, three books, (including two signed by a local artist), a mug and hot chocolate, markers, a nutcracker, and an embroidery kit. Estimated value is $127.
All bids should be placed on the bidding sheet for this item at the As American as Apple Pie Concert at GHHS on November 20, unless you want to pay $1 million, in which case this item is yours! In real life, the starting bid at the auction will be set at 50% of the estimated value.
Basket includes watercolors, a signed book by a local artist, and a mug and hot chocolate. Estimated value is $97.
Basket includes Jenga, Monopoly Rivals Edition, a 500-piece jigsaw puzzle, a $25 gift card for Fusion Donuts, and snacks, to make for a epic family game night. Estimated value is $100.
Basket includes NFL Matching Game, Perplexus, What Do You Meme, candy and caramel popcorn to bring joy to your game night. Estimated value is $60.
Basket includes an amazing assortment from the Peninsula Female Farmer Network (PFFN), with generous donations from Artondale Farm, Thistledown Farm, Willabella Farm, Mighty Sprouts Flowers, Good Life Farm, Bill Family Farm, Astrids Lavender Farm, and Butlers Farm. Items include fresh lavendar lotions, soaps, and sachets, goat milk soaps, botanical soaps and lotions, candles, spices, teas, dried and spring flowers, magnets, metal garden markers, farm greeting cards, raw honey, garlic, pumpkins, squash, kiwis, gift certificates, fresh apples, and a trinket dish featuring hand-pressed flowers from Wild Handful Farms. Estimated value is $125.
Basket includes an amazing assortment from the Peninsula Female Farmer Network (PFFN), with generous donations from Artondale Farm, Thistledown Farm, Willabella Farm, Mighty Sprouts Flowers, Good Life Farm, Bill Family Farm, Astrids Lavender Farm, and Butlers Farm. Items include fresh lavendar lotions, soaps, and sachets, goat milk soaps, botanical soaps and lotions, candles, spices, teas, dried and spring flowers, magnets, metal garden markers, farm greeting cards, raw honey, garlic, pumpkins, squash, kiwis, gift certificates, fresh apples, and earrings with hand-pressed flowers from Wild Handful Farms. Estimated value is $150.
A lovely selection of beverages, mugs, gift cards for William Patrick's ($50) and Fusion Donuts ($25), and snacks. This is a dream package for coffee and tea enthusiasts. Estimated value is $140.
A selection of fun kitchen gadgets and goodies for the discerning chef. Estimated value is $125.
Relax and treat yourself to this abundant collection of self-care items. Estimated value is $210.
Treat yourself with this self-care package and a $100 gift card for Monarch Massage and Spa. Estimated value is $125.
A rockin' assortment of Bo Swanger sauces and two 1lb bags of coffee, with drumsticks to bring out the drummer in your soul. Estimated value is $135.
Festive holiday toys and treats to bring joy to your fur-babies. Estimated value is $65.
Assortment of gifts from HarborNest. Estimated value is $50.
Advance to the next level of oral hygiene with the collection, generously donated by our local Dr. Rogers of Oceanspray Dental Health. This care package has a value of $350.
You'll be all set for a family movie night with this generous collection of candy and popcorn. Estimated value is $25.
Take home this adorable crochet dragon to be your very own cuddle buddy. Made by Cherylyn Nelson. Estimated value is $80.
Step up to making your own creations with this collection from Rainy Day Yarns, including a gift certificate for a private lesson and English toffee to sustain your energy level. Estimated value is $90.
Get ready to rock out with this awesome electric guitar! Model not included. ;)
Estimated value is $120
You're all set for fun night in Gig Harbor with this $40 gift certificate for El Pueblito and two movie passes to Galaxy Theatre. Estimated value is $70.
For a night of listening pleasure, take home these two tickets to the Tacoma Symphony, valued at $130, and good for the current season through 6/30/2026.
Will you be the lucky winner of this year's 2025 GHHS Band Bear? The competition is fierce for this favorite mascot. This year, he comes with a bonus $50 gift certificate for Invitation Bookshop too, and of course, he is also willing to share his GHHS Band T-shirt with you. Estimated value is $90, but who can truly estimate this value to music fans?
Weekend at newly built A-frame in Packwood, WA! Enjoy the 3 bedroom, 1.75 bath getaway, only 25 minutes to White Pass Ski Area and 20 minutes to the entrance of Mt. Rainier. Basket also includes Packwood beanie, S'mores kit, roasting sticks, two Packwood mugs, an Après Ski candle and a $100 gift card to Playback Sports. Your weekend would run from 3pm Friday through 3pm on Sunday, and accommodates up to 7 people. For full details and photos, see https://www.wildfloweraframe.com/
This is a stellar vacation package with an estimated value of $1000.
Enjoy this lovely assortment of goodies from BBQ4U, including a cutting board, pine cone candles, barbecue sauce (of course), and more. Estimated value is $170.
Check out this fantastic assortment of gourmet food from Metropolitan Market, with various pastas, sauces, olive oil, a tea towel, and more. Estimated value is $190.
Enjoy this sturdy cutting board from Wollochet Bay Woodworks and a selection of delectable goodies. Estimated value is $110.
Revel in the beauty of music with this certificate good for two single tickets to Bremerton WestSound Symphony's December 14th performance of Handel's Messiah. Estimated value is $50.
How fantastic to look forward to this 1.5 hour photo session, outdoors during the spring, in the 1.5 hours before sunset, for your senior or family. This session with the talented Leya Rae includes up to three outfit changes, which can include a cap and gown as one if desired. The estimated value is $400.
Imagine this framed landscape by Michael Mixon in your home, or as a gift capturing the beauty of our Pacific Northwest forests for someone dear. The photo size is 10" x 18", and frame with mat measures 13.8" x 21.7." Estimated value is $200.
This stunning photograph of a winter morning on the Gig Harbor waterfront, captured by Michael Mixon, could go home with you today. The photo size is 10" x 18", and frame with mat measures 13.8" x 21.7." Estimated value is $200.
This landscape photograph by Michael Mixon was the Grand Prize winner of the 2023 Washington Trails Association Northwest Exposure Photo Contest. There is currently only one other framed copy, currently on exhibit by the Peninsula Art League at the Gig Harbor Vintage Aero Museum. It could be yours. The photo size is 10" x 18", and frame with mat measures 13.8" x 21.7." Estimated value is at least $300.
This is a fantastic gift certificate for a weekday Family Portrait Session by Alixandra Art & Photography (60-90 minutes, up to six people) in an outdoor, scenic location near sunset. It includes a $200 session fee AND $100 in studio cash towards purchase of Canvas Wall Art Collection, to be used sometime in the next six months. Additional options and details are on the certificate, and it must be validated online within 30 days. Estimated value is $250.
