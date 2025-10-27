GHHS As American As Apple Pie Auction

Local Artist & Craft Basket 1 item
Local Artist & Craft Basket 1
$120

Basket includes watercolors, three books, (including two signed by a local artist), a mug and hot chocolate, markers, a nutcracker, and an embroidery kit. Estimated value is $127.


Local Artist Watercolors Basket item
Local Artist Watercolors Basket
$100

Basket includes watercolors, a signed book by a local artist, and a mug and hot chocolate. Estimated value is $97.


Family Game Night Basket 1 item
Family Game Night Basket 1
$40

Basket includes Jenga, Monopoly Rivals Edition, a 500-piece jigsaw puzzle, a $25 gift card for Fusion Donuts, and snacks, to make for a epic family game night. Estimated value is $100.


Family Game Night Basket 2 item
Family Game Night Basket 2
$45

Basket includes NFL Matching Game, Perplexus, What Do You Meme, candy and caramel popcorn to bring joy to your game night. Estimated value is $60.


Farm Basket 1 item
Farm Basket 1
$100

Basket includes an amazing assortment from the Peninsula Female Farmer Network (PFFN), with generous donations from Artondale Farm, Thistledown Farm, Willabella Farm, Mighty Sprouts Flowers, Good Life Farm, Bill Family Farm, Astrids Lavender Farm, and Butlers Farm. Items include fresh lavendar lotions, soaps, and sachets, goat milk soaps, botanical soaps and lotions, candles, spices, teas, dried and spring flowers, magnets, metal garden markers, farm greeting cards, raw honey, garlic, pumpkins, squash, kiwis, gift certificates, fresh apples, and a trinket dish featuring hand-pressed flowers from Wild Handful Farms. Estimated value is $125.


Farm Basket 2 item
Farm Basket 2
$85

Basket includes an amazing assortment from the Peninsula Female Farmer Network (PFFN), with generous donations from Artondale Farm, Thistledown Farm, Willabella Farm, Mighty Sprouts Flowers, Good Life Farm, Bill Family Farm, Astrids Lavender Farm, and Butlers Farm. Items include fresh lavendar lotions, soaps, and sachets, goat milk soaps, botanical soaps and lotions, candles, spices, teas, dried and spring flowers, magnets, metal garden markers, farm greeting cards, raw honey, garlic, pumpkins, squash, kiwis, gift certificates, fresh apples, and earrings with hand-pressed flowers from Wild Handful Farms. Estimated value is $150.


Coffee & Tea Basket item
Coffee & Tea Basket
$75

A lovely selection of beverages, mugs, gift cards for William Patrick's ($50) and Fusion Donuts ($25), and snacks. This is a dream package for coffee and tea enthusiasts. Estimated value is $140.


Fancy Kitchen Basket item
Fancy Kitchen Basket
$90

A selection of fun kitchen gadgets and goodies for the discerning chef. Estimated value is $125.


Self Care Basket 1 item
Self Care Basket 1
$160

Relax and treat yourself to this abundant collection of self-care items. Estimated value is $210.


Self Care Basket 2 item
Self Care Basket 2
$100

Treat yourself with this self-care package and a $100 gift card for Monarch Massage and Spa. Estimated value is $125.


Mr. Bo Basket item
Mr. Bo Basket
$80

A rockin' assortment of Bo Swanger sauces and two 1lb bags of coffee, with drumsticks to bring out the drummer in your soul. Estimated value is $135.


Pet Basket item
Pet Basket
$40

Festive holiday toys and treats to bring joy to your fur-babies. Estimated value is $65.


HarborNest Basket item
HarborNest Basket
$26

Assortment of gifts from HarborNest. Estimated value is $50.


Dr. Rogers's Favorite Things Basket item
Dr. Rogers's Favorite Things Basket
$275

Advance to the next level of oral hygiene with the collection, generously donated by our local Dr. Rogers of Oceanspray Dental Health. This care package has a value of $350.


Family Home Movie Night Basket item
Family Home Movie Night Basket
$20

You'll be all set for a family movie night with this generous collection of candy and popcorn. Estimated value is $25.


Crochet Dragon Basket item
Crochet Dragon Basket
$221

Take home this adorable crochet dragon to be your very own cuddle buddy. Made by Cherylyn Nelson. Estimated value is $80.


Rainy Day Yarns Basket item
Rainy Day Yarns Basket
$50

Step up to making your own creations with this collection from Rainy Day Yarns, including a gift certificate for a private lesson and English toffee to sustain your energy level. Estimated value is $90.


Guitar (refurbished) item
Guitar (refurbished)
$100

Get ready to rock out with this awesome electric guitar! Model not included. ;)

Estimated value is $120


Date Night item
Date Night
$80

You're all set for fun night in Gig Harbor with this $40 gift certificate for El Pueblito and two movie passes to Galaxy Theatre. Estimated value is $70.


Tacoma Symphony item
Tacoma Symphony
$100

For a night of listening pleasure, take home these two tickets to the Tacoma Symphony, valued at $130, and good for the current season through 6/30/2026.


Band Bear and Books
$125

Will you be the lucky winner of this year's 2025 GHHS Band Bear? The competition is fierce for this favorite mascot. This year, he comes with a bonus $50 gift certificate for Invitation Bookshop too, and of course, he is also willing to share his GHHS Band T-shirt with you. Estimated value is $90, but who can truly estimate this value to music fans?


Weekend at Packwood item
Weekend at Packwood
$1,250

Weekend at newly built A-frame in Packwood, WA! Enjoy the 3 bedroom, 1.75 bath getaway, only 25 minutes to White Pass Ski Area and 20 minutes to the entrance of Mt. Rainier. Basket also includes Packwood beanie, S'mores kit, roasting sticks, two Packwood mugs, an Après Ski candle and a $100 gift card to Playback Sports. Your weekend would run from 3pm Friday through 3pm on Sunday, and accommodates up to 7 people. For full details and photos, see https://www.wildfloweraframe.com/

This is a stellar vacation package with an estimated value of $1000.


BBQ4U Basket item
BBQ4U Basket
$110

Enjoy this lovely assortment of goodies from BBQ4U, including a cutting board, pine cone candles, barbecue sauce (of course), and more. Estimated value is $170.


Metropolitan Market Basket item
Metropolitan Market Basket
$130

Check out this fantastic assortment of gourmet food from Metropolitan Market, with various pastas, sauces, olive oil, a tea towel, and more. Estimated value is $190.


Charcuterie Board Basket item
Charcuterie Board Basket
$100

Enjoy this sturdy cutting board from Wollochet Bay Woodworks and a selection of delectable goodies. Estimated value is $110.


Handel's Messiah Tickets item
Handel's Messiah Tickets
$45

Revel in the beauty of music with this certificate good for two single tickets to Bremerton WestSound Symphony's December 14th performance of Handel's Messiah. Estimated value is $50.


Leya Rae Photo Session item
Leya Rae Photo Session
$220

How fantastic to look forward to this 1.5 hour photo session, outdoors during the spring, in the 1.5 hours before sunset, for your senior or family. This session with the talented Leya Rae includes up to three outfit changes, which can include a cap and gown as one if desired. The estimated value is $400.


The Forest Path - Landscape Photograph item
The Forest Path - Landscape Photograph
$1,000,000

Imagine this framed landscape by Michael Mixon in your home, or as a gift capturing the beauty of our Pacific Northwest forests for someone dear. The photo size is 10" x 18", and frame with mat measures 13.8" x 21.7." Estimated value is $200.


Winter's Morning - Landscape Photograph item
Winter's Morning - Landscape Photograph
$200

This stunning photograph of a winter morning on the Gig Harbor waterfront, captured by Michael Mixon, could go home with you today. The photo size is 10" x 18", and frame with mat measures 13.8" x 21.7." Estimated value is $200.


Nisqually Trail - Award Winning Photograph item
Nisqually Trail - Award Winning Photograph
$1,000,000

This landscape photograph by Michael Mixon was the Grand Prize winner of the 2023 Washington Trails Association Northwest Exposure Photo Contest. There is currently only one other framed copy, currently on exhibit by the Peninsula Art League at the Gig Harbor Vintage Aero Museum. It could be yours. The photo size is 10" x 18", and frame with mat measures 13.8" x 21.7." Estimated value is at least $300.


Family Portrait Session by Alixandra Art & Photography item
Family Portrait Session by Alixandra Art & Photography
$125

This is a fantastic gift certificate for a weekday Family Portrait Session by Alixandra Art & Photography (60-90 minutes, up to six people) in an outdoor, scenic location near sunset. It includes a $200 session fee AND $100 in studio cash towards purchase of Canvas Wall Art Collection, to be used sometime in the next six months. Additional options and details are on the certificate, and it must be validated online within 30 days. Estimated value is $250.


Family Portrait Session by Alixandra Art & Photography
$125

Kristi’s
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

