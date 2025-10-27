GHHS As American As Apple Pie Auction

Basket includes watercolors, three books, (including two signed by a local artist), a mug and hot chocolate, markers, a nutcracker, and an embroidery kit. Estimated value is $127.





All bids should be placed on the bidding sheet for this item at the As American as Apple Pie Concert at GHHS on November 20, unless you want to pay $1 million, in which case this item is yours! In real life, the starting bid at the auction will be set at 50% of the estimated value.



