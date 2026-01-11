Ghosts of the Jungle Support Auction

Premier .308 Winchester barreled action — a match-grade, precision-machined barreled action built as the perfect starting point for your dream bolt-action rifle. Finished with a carefully contoured barrel profile for predictable harmonics, a precision crown and threaded muzzle for easy muzzle device installation, and a Remington-700 footprint for broad aftermarket compatibility. Dry-cleaned, finished, and ready to bed and build around, this barreled action delivers the repeatable accuracy and reliable fitment hand-gunners and long-range shooters expect — ideal for a custom build that’s as practical as it is beautiful.