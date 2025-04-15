GHS Boys Tennis Banquet 🎾

This ticket is for parents and supporters of your players. Each ticket is $35 which covers your admission and dinner cost at our venue, the San Dimas Canyon Golf Club. Please select the quantity you'd like for your parent/supporter guests. Be sure to also RSVP for your student with the free player ticket.

This ticket is for parents and supporters of your players. Each ticket is $35 which covers your admission and dinner cost at our venue, the San Dimas Canyon Golf Club. Please select the quantity you'd like for your parent/supporter guests. Be sure to also RSVP for your student with the free player ticket.

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