GHS Choir Banquet 2025

Parents, Supporters, and Students (Non-Choir Seniors) -- Access to the Choir Banquet with dinner included. Celebrate our choir’s year of accomplishments and enjoy a wonderful evening of music and awards. Do not purchase Senior tickets here. Grab your Senior (free) ticket below.

Parents, Supporters, and Students (Non-Choir Seniors) -- Access to the Choir Banquet with dinner included. Celebrate our choir’s year of accomplishments and enjoy a wonderful evening of music and awards. Do not purchase Senior tickets here. Grab your Senior (free) ticket below.

More details...