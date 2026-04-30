GHS Class of 2006 20 Year Reunion

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About this event
Gladewater, TX 75647
$
Itinerary for planning purposes:
- Arrival Meetup on 6/12 4-7pm - Circle M Crawfish, 14449 State Hwy 155, Big Sandy, TX
- Gladewater Round-Up Rodeo on 6/13 —1030pm - 400 E. US Highway 80, Gladewater, TX 75647 (Requires separate ticket purchase)
- Lunch Meetup on 6/13 11-1pm includes Food & Drinks - 14252 CR 3104, Gladewater, TX 75647
- Reunion Event on 6/13 4-9pm includes Food & Drinks - 500 S Loop 485, Gladewater, TX 75647
Ticket includes:
- Class Gift
- Lunch Meetup on 6/13 11-2pm includes Food & Drinks
- Reunion Event on 6/13 4-9pm includes Food, Drinks, and Entertainment - 500 S Loop 485, Gladewater, TX 75647 - Adults Only
Swag/Merch will be available for purchase and arrive in time for the event.
This is a General Ticket. Ticket prices will increase $5 at midnight on 5/24/26
Ticket is for Friday 6/12 at 8pm. Ticket is for a Group rate ($2 Discount) and seating with our class
Ticket is for Friday 6/12 at 8pm. Ticket is for a Group rate and seating with our class
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