GHS Class of 2006 20 Year Reunion

Itinerary for planning purposes:

- Arrival Meetup on 6/12 4-7pm - Circle M Crawfish, 14449 State Hwy 155, Big Sandy, TX

- Gladewater Round-Up Rodeo on 6/13 —1030pm - 400 E. US Highway 80, Gladewater, TX 75647 (Requires separate ticket purchase)

- Lunch Meetup on 6/13 11-1pm includes Food & Drinks - 14252 CR 3104, Gladewater, TX 75647

- Reunion Event on 6/13 4-9pm includes Food & Drinks - 500 S Loop 485, Gladewater, TX 75647





Ticket includes:

- Class Gift

- Lunch Meetup on 6/13 11-2pm includes Food & Drinks

- Reunion Event on 6/13 4-9pm includes Food, Drinks, and Entertainment - 500 S Loop 485, Gladewater, TX 75647 - Adults Only



Swag/Merch will be available for purchase and arrive in time for the event.



This is a General Ticket. Ticket prices will increase $5 at midnight on 5/24/26