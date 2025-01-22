2025 🥎 Sponsorships

*Business Name announced during all Home Games.
*Business mentioned in rotation after every Mustang Double or Triple.
*Sponsorship Social Media Posts.
*Business Name announced during all Home Games.
*Business mentioned in rotation after every Mustang Double or Triple.
*Sponsorship Social Media Posts.
Home Run
$500
*Business Name announced during all Home Games.
*Business mentioned in Rotation after every Mustang extra base hit.
*Sponsorship Social Media Posts.
*A sign posted in the “Donations Hall of Fame” at our Home Field.
*Business Name announced during all Home Games.
*Business mentioned in Rotation after every Mustang extra base hit.
*Sponsorship Social Media Posts.
*A sign posted in the “Donations Hall of Fame” at our Home Field.
Grand Slam
$1,000
*Business Name announced during all Home Games.
*Business mentioned in Rotation after every Mustang extra base hit.
*Sponsorship Social Media Posts.
*Business website linked to Grapevine Softball website/social media.
*A sign posted in the “Donations Hall of Fame” at our Home Field.
*Two FREE admissions to every home game.
*Business Name announced during all Home Games.
*Business mentioned in Rotation after every Mustang extra base hit.
*Sponsorship Social Media Posts.
*Business website linked to Grapevine Softball website/social media.
*A sign posted in the “Donations Hall of Fame” at our Home Field.
*Two FREE admissions to every home game.
Add a donation for Grapevine-Colleyville Mustang Athletic Booster
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!