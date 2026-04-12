GHS Mustang Volleyball - Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Great Wolf Lodge - Grapevine, TX
1-night stay in a Family Suite with Parking
Expires: March 2027
Retail Value: $350
Starting bid
Costa Vida's Famous Taco Bar for 20 people, which includes their Sweet Pork, Grilled Chicken, Choice of Beans, Cilantro Rice, Handmade Flour Tortillas, Mixed Cheeses, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Chips & Salsa, and their own Homemade Queso!
Expires: 12/31/2026
Can not be combined with any other offers or discounts.
Please contact Emily Beard to place your order.
Retail Value: $300
Starting bid
Chicken N Pickle Grapevine
4600 Merlot Ave.
Grapevine, TX
This Gift Card includes:
Retail Value: $100
Starting bid
Raising Canes- Euless
Basket Components:
(1) Carry All Cooler
(1) Everyday Cane Plush Puppy
(1) Raising Cane's Logo Keychain
(1) Short Sleeve Tee
(1) One Love Koozie - Red and White
(2) BOG Free Box Cards (Be Our Guest)
(1) BOG Free Kids Combo Card (Be Our Guest)
(3) BOG Free Lemonade Cards (Be Our Guest)
(2) Raising Cane's Logo Magnets
(1) Lip Sauce Lip Balm
(2) Click Pens
Retail Value: $100
Starting bid
Mister 01 Extraordinary Pizza
Take home a charming Mister 01 Teddy Bear along with an Exclusive Dining Experience Card. Enjoy a dine-in visit Featuring:
Retail Value: $85
Starting bid
Mister 01 Extraordinary Pizza
Take home a charming Mister 01 Teddy Bear along with an Exclusive Dining Experience Card. Enjoy a dine-in visit Featuring:
Retail Value: $85
Starting bid
Unlimited classes for one month
Redeem before 8/31/26
Retail Value: $169
Starting bid
BeadGal Texas - Colleyville
Necklace and 3 bracelets. Crafted from red natural wooden beads. Perfect for adding a touch of game day color and charm to your outfit
Retail Value: $42
Starting bid
Buttermilk Sky Pies in Colleyville
This "Pie for a Year" card entitles you to a FREE 4' mini pie, EVERY MONTH for an ENTIRE YEAR!!
These are the most delicious pies around, so I would hurry up and bid!
Does not expire until 12/31/2027
Retail Value: $72
Starting bid
Gloria’s Latin Cuisine - Colleyville
2 - $50 Gift Card
Family-owned and operated restaurants, are celebrating their 40th year of serving authentic Salvadoran and Tex-Mex Cuisine across Texas.
Retail Value: $100
Starting bid
Nothing Bundt Cakes- Southlake
One 8 inch Bundt Cake
Expires: 12/31/2026
Retail Value: $30
Starting bid
3-month MVP care (consecutive months)
Hands on Health Chiropractic
3500 William D Tate Ave Suite 175
Grapevine, TX 76051
817-421-4775
Retail Value: $2800
Starting bid
$2,000 Office Credit
Hands on Health Chiropractic
3500 William D Tate Ave Suite 175
Grapevine, TX 76051
817-421-4775
Retail Value: $2000
Starting bid
(5) Free Entree Meal "Be Our Guest" gift cards to Chick-fil-A in Colleyville!
Note: Only valid at the Chick-fil-A Colleyville Location (5150 Colleyville Blvd., Colleyville)
Expires: 12/31/26
Starting bid
(10) Free Kids Meal "Be Out Guest" gift cards to Chick-fil-A in Colleyville!
Note: Only valid at the Chick-fil-A Colleyville Location (5150 Colleyville Blvd., Colleyville).
Expires: 6/30/26
Starting bid
Activate Southlake
$150 Gift Card
Starting bid
Activate Southlake
$150 Gift Card
Starting bid
Chama Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse - Grapevine
$100 Gift Card
Starting bid
Chama Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse - Grapevine
$100 Gift Card
Starting bid
The Lafavers Family and the Feedstore BBQ would like to
"meat" you for food and fun at The Feedstore in Southlake!
This certificate entitles you to be treated to a Meat Lovers Dinner for 4 and includes any of their delicious meat or sandwich plates, non-alcoholic beverages, and desserts.
*Expires April 2027
Retail Value: $100
Starting bid
Family Fun Pass for 4! Includes 4 skate passes, skate rentals, 1 pizza and 1 pitcher of soda
Retail value: $80
Starting bid
Family Fun Pass for 4! Includes 4 skate passes, skate rentals, 1 pizza and 1 pitcher of soda
Retail value: $80
Starting bid
Crush It! - Grapevine
Certificate for 2 bowling lanes for 1 hour - up to 12 people - can play along with a $100 food credit.
Retail Value: $200
Starting bid
1.5 hour party package for up to 20 children
Bricks and Minifigs
2102 Harwood Road 124
Bedford, TX 76021
(682) 503 6191
Retail Value: $150
Starting bid
NRH2O, the first municipal water park in Texas and one of the first in the nation! The park opened in 1995 with three body slides, a river, and a wading pool. Today the 17- acre park has 23 attractions.
*Tickets valid ONLY Monday through Thursday during the 2026 season.
Retail Value: $64
Starting bid
One Blowout Service - valid at Dallas Highland Park, Dallas North Park, Dallas Uptown, Plano, Grapevine and Fort Worth
Retail Value: $59
Starting bid
Bartley BBQ (2) $25 Gift Cards
Grapevine
Starting bid
Urban Air Adventure Park - Southlake Location
10 Deluxe Passes - valid Monday - Thursday only - no expiration date
Retail Value: $200
Starting bid
Urban Air Adventure Park - Southlake Location
10 Deluxe Passes - valid Monday - Thursday only - no expiration date
Retail Value: $200
Starting bid
Urban Air Adventure Park - Southlake Location
10 Deluxe Passes - valid Monday - Thursday only - no expiration date
Retail Value: $200
Starting bid
Urban Air Adventure Park - Southlake Location
10 Deluxe Passes - valid Monday - Thursday only - no expiration date
Retail Value: $200
Starting bid
Urban Air Adventure Park - Southlake Location
10 Deluxe Passes - valid Monday - Thursday only - no expiration date
Retail Value: $200
Starting bid
Meat U Anywhere BBQ - Grapevine, TX
(2) $50 Gift Cards
Starting bid
Altitude Grapevine - (6) 1-hour free jump passes - valid weekdays only
Retail Value: $90
Starting bid
Altitude Grapevine - (6) 1-hour free jump passes - valid weekdays only
Retail Value: $90
Starting bid
Conquer Ninja Gyms are Ninja Warrior training and obstacle course facilities located throughout the USA. These are the premier facilities in these regions dedicated to individuals seeking ninja warrior and obstacle adventure race training!
* Valid at the Bedford location only. Expires 9/2026
Retail Value : $125
Starting bid
$100 Gift Card
Flow Head Spa
2251 E Southlake Blvd Suite 110
Southlake, TX 76092
Starting bid
Trimble Law Office
8098 Precinct Line Road, Sute 130
Colleyville, TX 76034
Will-Based Estate Planning Package for individual or couple
Includes 2 last will and testaments, 2 medical power of attorneys, 2 durable power of attorneys, 2 advanced directive to physicians
Retail Value: $2100
Starting bid
Dinner & a movie -
$50 Cheesecake Factory & 2 Movie Passes
Cinemark Grapevine
Retail Value: $70
Starting bid
1 hour session - Massage or Skincare
Colleyville, Southlake, Round Rock, Flower Mound Locations
Retail Value: $129
Starting bid
1 hour session - Massage or Skincare
Colleyville, Southlake, Round Rock, Flower Mound Locations
Retail Value: $129
Starting bid
$25 Gift Card
10 coffee pods
Dutch Bros baseball cap
Dutch Bros coffee mug
Retail Value: $65
Starting bid
Gift Basket from Cinépolis Euless, includes:
Two movie passes
Bottomless souvenir popcorn bucket
2 Large ICEE
Souvenir fountain beverage cup
Pack of candy
Retail Value: $85
Starting bid
(2) $25 gift certificates
Starting bid
(2) $25 gift certificates
Starting bid
Certificate for two 30-minute recovery sessions
Expires Dec 31, 2026
Retail Value: $190
Starting bid
Gift Certificate for 3 women's weight training sessions
Expires Dec 31, 2026
Retail Value: $270
Starting bid
Gift certificate for 2 sport-specific personal training sessions
Expires Dec 31, 2026
Retail Value: $180
Starting bid
160 piece triple layered American Mahjong set with beautiful mat
Starting bid
$75 Gift Certificate
Good for $75 towards any purchase within the Grapevine Parks and Rec Department
Expires May 2027
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