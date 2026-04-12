GHS Mustang Volleyball Boosters

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GHS Mustang Volleyball Boosters

About this event

Sales closed

GHS Mustang Volleyball - Silent Auction

Pick-up location

5806 N Ballantrae Dr, Colleyville, TX 76034, USA

Great Wolf Lodge item
Great Wolf Lodge
$200

Starting bid

Great Wolf Lodge - Grapevine, TX


1-night stay in a Family Suite with Parking


Expires: March 2027

Retail Value: $350

Costa Vida Taco Bar - Colleyville item
Costa Vida Taco Bar - Colleyville
$175

Starting bid

Costa Vida's Famous Taco Bar for 20 people, which includes their Sweet Pork, Grilled Chicken, Choice of Beans, Cilantro Rice, Handmade Flour Tortillas, Mixed Cheeses, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Chips & Salsa, and their own Homemade Queso!


Expires: 12/31/2026


Can not be combined with any other offers or discounts.

Please contact Emily Beard to place your order.


Retail Value: $300

Chicken N Pickle - Grapevine item
Chicken N Pickle - Grapevine
$50

Starting bid

Chicken N Pickle Grapevine

4600 Merlot Ave.

Grapevine, TX


This Gift Card includes:

  • ﻿60 minutes of free court time
  • ﻿4 Free paddle and ball rentals
  • ﻿(2) free appetizers

Retail Value: $100

Raising Canes Basket item
Raising Canes Basket
$50

Starting bid

Raising Canes- Euless


Basket Components:

(1) Carry All Cooler

(1) Everyday Cane Plush Puppy

(1) Raising Cane's Logo Keychain

(1) Short Sleeve Tee

(1) One Love Koozie - Red and White

(2) BOG Free Box Cards (Be Our Guest)

(1) BOG Free Kids Combo Card (Be Our Guest)

(3) BOG Free Lemonade Cards (Be Our Guest)

(2) Raising Cane's Logo Magnets

(1) Lip Sauce Lip Balm

(2) Click Pens


Retail Value: $100


Mister 01 Extraordinary Pizza (1/2) item
Mister 01 Extraordinary Pizza (1/2)
$55

Starting bid

Mister 01 Extraordinary Pizza


Take home a charming Mister 01 Teddy Bear along with an Exclusive Dining Experience Card. Enjoy a dine-in visit Featuring:

  • ﻿﻿Your choice of Burrata, Caprese, or Fresh Salad
  • ﻿﻿Two signature pizzas
  • ﻿﻿One dessert

Retail Value: $85

Mister 01 Extraordinary Pizza (2/2) item
Mister 01 Extraordinary Pizza (2/2)
$55

Starting bid

Mister 01 Extraordinary Pizza


Take home a charming Mister 01 Teddy Bear along with an Exclusive Dining Experience Card. Enjoy a dine-in visit Featuring:

  • ﻿﻿Your choice of Burrata, Caprese, or Fresh Salad
  • ﻿﻿Two signature pizzas
  • ﻿﻿One dessert

Retail Value: $85

Pure Barre - Colleyville item
Pure Barre - Colleyville
$50

Starting bid

Unlimited classes for one month

Redeem before 8/31/26


Retail Value: $169

BeadGal Texas item
BeadGal Texas item
BeadGal Texas
$25

Starting bid

BeadGal Texas - Colleyville


Necklace and 3 bracelets. Crafted from red natural wooden beads. Perfect for adding a touch of game day color and charm to your outfit


Retail Value: $42

Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop - Colleyville item
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop - Colleyville
$25

Starting bid

Buttermilk Sky Pies in Colleyville


This "Pie for a Year" card entitles you to a FREE 4' mini pie, EVERY MONTH for an ENTIRE YEAR!! 

These are the most delicious pies around, so I would hurry up and bid!

Does not expire until 12/31/2027


Retail Value:  $72

Gloria’s $100 Gift Card- Colleyville item
Gloria’s $100 Gift Card- Colleyville
$50

Starting bid

Gloria’s Latin Cuisine - Colleyville


2 - $50 Gift Card


Family-owned and operated restaurants, are celebrating their 40th year of serving authentic Salvadoran and Tex-Mex Cuisine across Texas. 


Retail Value:  $100

Nothing Bundt Cakes- Southlake item
Nothing Bundt Cakes- Southlake
$20

Starting bid

Nothing Bundt Cakes- Southlake


One 8 inch Bundt Cake


Expires: 12/31/2026


Retail Value: $30

Hands on Health Chiropractic item
Hands on Health Chiropractic
$500

Starting bid

3-month MVP care (consecutive months)


Hands on Health Chiropractic

3500 William D Tate Ave Suite 175

Grapevine, TX 76051

817-421-4775


Retail Value: $2800

Hands on Health Chiropractic - Office Credit item
Hands on Health Chiropractic - Office Credit
$500

Starting bid

$2,000 Office Credit


Hands on Health Chiropractic

3500 William D Tate Ave Suite 175

Grapevine, TX 76051

817-421-4775


Retail Value: $2000

5 Chick-fil-A Entree meal cards item
5 Chick-fil-A Entree meal cards
$30

Starting bid

(5) Free Entree Meal "Be Our Guest" gift cards to Chick-fil-A in Colleyville! 

Note:  Only valid at the Chick-fil-A Colleyville Location (5150 Colleyville Blvd., Colleyville)


Expires: 12/31/26

10 Chick-fil-A KIDS meal cards item
10 Chick-fil-A KIDS meal cards
$40

Starting bid

(10) Free Kids Meal "Be Out Guest" gift cards to Chick-fil-A in Colleyville! 

Note:  Only valid at the Chick-fil-A Colleyville Location (5150 Colleyville Blvd., Colleyville).


Expires: 6/30/26

Activate Southlake $150 Gift Card (1/2) item
Activate Southlake $150 Gift Card (1/2)
$75

Starting bid

Activate Southlake


$150 Gift Card

Activate Southlake $150 Gift Card (2/2) item
Activate Southlake $150 Gift Card (2/2)
$75

Starting bid

Activate Southlake


$150 Gift Card

Chama Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse $100 (1/2) item
Chama Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse $100 (1/2)
$50

Starting bid

Chama Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse - Grapevine


$100 Gift Card

Chama Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse $100 (2/2) item
Chama Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse $100 (2/2)
$50

Starting bid

Chama Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse - Grapevine


$100 Gift Card

Feedstore BBQ Family Meal item
Feedstore BBQ Family Meal
$50

Starting bid

The Lafavers Family and the Feedstore BBQ would like to

"meat" you for food and fun at The Feedstore in Southlake!


This certificate entitles you to be treated to a Meat Lovers Dinner for 4 and includes any of their delicious meat or sandwich plates, non-alcoholic beverages, and desserts.


*Expires April 2027


Retail Value: $100

Galaxy Skate (1/2) Family Fun Pass item
Galaxy Skate (1/2) Family Fun Pass
$40

Starting bid

Family Fun Pass for 4! Includes 4 skate passes, skate rentals, 1 pizza and 1 pitcher of soda


Retail value: $80

Galaxy Skate (2/2) Family Fun Pass item
Galaxy Skate (2/2) Family Fun Pass
$40

Starting bid

Family Fun Pass for 4! Includes 4 skate passes, skate rentals, 1 pizza and 1 pitcher of soda


Retail value: $80

Crush It! item
Crush It!
$100

Starting bid

Crush It! - Grapevine


Certificate for 2 bowling lanes for 1 hour - up to 12 people - can play along with a $100 food credit.


Retail Value: $200

Bricks and Minifigs Party item
Bricks and Minifigs Party
$70

Starting bid

1.5 hour party package for up to 20 children


Bricks and Minifigs

2102 Harwood Road 124

Bedford, TX 76021

(682) 503 6191


Retail Value: $150

NRH2O - 2 Waterpark Passes item
NRH2O - 2 Waterpark Passes
$30

Starting bid

NRH2O, the first municipal water park in Texas and one of the first in the nation! The park opened in 1995 with three body slides, a river, and a wading pool. Today the 17- acre park has 23 attractions.


*Tickets valid ONLY Monday through Thursday during the 2026 season.


Retail Value: $64

Dry Bar item
Dry Bar
$30

Starting bid

One Blowout Service - valid at Dallas Highland Park, Dallas North Park, Dallas Uptown, Plano, Grapevine and Fort Worth


Retail Value: $59

Bartley BBQ $50 Gift Card item
Bartley BBQ $50 Gift Card
$30

Starting bid

Bartley BBQ (2) $25 Gift Cards


Grapevine

10 Urban Air Deluxe Passes (1/5) item
10 Urban Air Deluxe Passes (1/5)
$50

Starting bid

Urban Air Adventure Park - Southlake Location


10 Deluxe Passes - valid Monday - Thursday only - no expiration date



Retail Value: $200

10 Urban Air Deluxe Passes (2/5) item
10 Urban Air Deluxe Passes (2/5)
$50

Starting bid

Urban Air Adventure Park - Southlake Location


10 Deluxe Passes - valid Monday - Thursday only - no expiration date



Retail Value: $200

10 Urban Air Deluxe Passes (3/5) item
10 Urban Air Deluxe Passes (3/5)
$50

Starting bid

Urban Air Adventure Park - Southlake Location


10 Deluxe Passes - valid Monday - Thursday only - no expiration date



Retail Value: $200

10 Urban Air Deluxe Passes (4/5) item
10 Urban Air Deluxe Passes (4/5)
$50

Starting bid

Urban Air Adventure Park - Southlake Location


10 Deluxe Passes - valid Monday - Thursday only - no expiration date



Retail Value: $200

10 Urban Air Deluxe Passes (5/5) item
10 Urban Air Deluxe Passes (5/5)
$50

Starting bid

Urban Air Adventure Park - Southlake Location


10 Deluxe Passes - valid Monday - Thursday only - no expiration date


Retail Value: $200

Meat U Anywhere BBQ $100 Gift Card item
Meat U Anywhere BBQ $100 Gift Card
$60

Starting bid

Meat U Anywhere BBQ - Grapevine, TX


(2) $50 Gift Cards


Altitude Trampoline (6) 1-hour passes (1/2) item
Altitude Trampoline (6) 1-hour passes (1/2)
$30

Starting bid

Altitude Grapevine - (6) 1-hour free jump passes - valid weekdays only


Retail Value: $90

Altitude Trampoline (6) 1-hour passes (2/2) item
Altitude Trampoline (6) 1-hour passes (2/2)
$30

Starting bid

Altitude Grapevine - (6) 1-hour free jump passes - valid weekdays only


Retail Value: $90

Conquer Ninja Gym- Bedford item
Conquer Ninja Gym- Bedford
$50

Starting bid

Conquer Ninja Gyms are Ninja Warrior training and obstacle course facilities located throughout the USA. These are the premier facilities in these regions dedicated to individuals seeking ninja warrior and obstacle adventure race training!

  • ﻿﻿30 day membership
  • ﻿﻿One class per week
  • ﻿﻿Unlimited open gym
  • ﻿﻿Participant must be at least 5 years old

* Valid at the Bedford location only. Expires 9/2026


Retail Value : $125

Flow Head Spa item
Flow Head Spa
$60

Starting bid

$100 Gift Card


Flow Head Spa

2251 E Southlake Blvd Suite 110

Southlake, TX 76092

Trimble Law Office item
Trimble Law Office item
Trimble Law Office
$400

Starting bid

Trimble Law Office

8098 Precinct Line Road, Sute 130

Colleyville, TX 76034


Will-Based Estate Planning Package for individual or couple

Includes 2 last will and testaments, 2 medical power of attorneys, 2 durable power of attorneys, 2 advanced directive to physicians


Retail Value: $2100

$50 Cheesecake Factory & 2 Movie Passes - Cinemark Grapevine item
$50 Cheesecake Factory & 2 Movie Passes - Cinemark Grapevine item
$50 Cheesecake Factory & 2 Movie Passes - Cinemark Grapevine
$50

Starting bid

Dinner & a movie -


$50 Cheesecake Factory & 2 Movie Passes


Cinemark Grapevine


Retail Value: $70

Elements Massage - 1 hour Session (1/2) item
Elements Massage - 1 hour Session (1/2)
$50

Starting bid

1 hour session - Massage or Skincare


Colleyville, Southlake, Round Rock, Flower Mound Locations


Retail Value: $129

Elements Massage - 1 hour Session (2/2) item
Elements Massage - 1 hour Session (2/2)
$50

Starting bid

1 hour session - Massage or Skincare


Colleyville, Southlake, Round Rock, Flower Mound Locations


Retail Value: $129

Dutch Bros Gift Basket item
Dutch Bros Gift Basket
$25

Starting bid

$25 Gift Card

10 coffee pods

Dutch Bros baseball cap

Dutch Bros coffee mug


Retail Value: $65

Cinepolis Gift Basket item
Cinepolis Gift Basket
$40

Starting bid

Gift Basket from Cinépolis Euless, includes:


Two movie passes

Bottomless souvenir popcorn bucket

2 Large ICEE

Souvenir fountain beverage cup

Pack of candy


Retail Value: $85

Flips Grill - $50 (1/2) item
Flips Grill - $50 (1/2)
$35

Starting bid

(2) $25 gift certificates

Flips Grill -$50 (2/2) item
Flips Grill -$50 (2/2)
$35

Starting bid

(2) $25 gift certificates

Tru Physical Therapy & Wellness item
Tru Physical Therapy & Wellness
$100

Starting bid

Certificate for two 30-minute recovery sessions


Expires Dec 31, 2026


Retail Value: $190

Anytime Fitness item
Anytime Fitness
$75

Starting bid

Gift Certificate for 3 women's weight training sessions


Expires Dec 31, 2026


Retail Value: $270

Anytime Fitness item
Anytime Fitness
$100

Starting bid

Gift certificate for 2 sport-specific personal training sessions


Expires Dec 31, 2026


Retail Value: $180

Mahjong Set item
Mahjong Set item
Mahjong Set
$100

Starting bid

160 piece triple layered American Mahjong set with beautiful mat

The Rec of Grapevine item
The Rec of Grapevine item
The Rec of Grapevine
$45

Starting bid

$75 Gift Certificate


Good for $75 towards any purchase within the Grapevine Parks and Rec Department


Expires May 2027

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