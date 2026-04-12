GHS Mustang Volleyball - Silent Auction

Costa Vida's Famous Taco Bar for 20 people, which includes their Sweet Pork, Grilled Chicken, Choice of Beans, Cilantro Rice, Handmade Flour Tortillas, Mixed Cheeses, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Chips & Salsa, and their own Homemade Queso!





Expires: 12/31/2026





Can not be combined with any other offers or discounts.

Please contact Emily Beard to place your order.





Retail Value: $300