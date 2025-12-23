GHS Winter Classic PARKING SPOTS!

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About this event
Starting bid
One (1) parking spot for the GHS Boys' JV game against Darien.
Puck drop at 4:30pm.
Parking spot opens at 3:30pm and must be vacated by 6:15pm.
Starting bid
One (1) parking spot for the GHS Boys' JV game against Darien.
Puck drop at 4:30pm.
Parking spot opens at 3:30pm and must be vacated by 6:15pm.
Starting bid
One (1) parking spot for the GHS Boys' JV game against Darien.
Puck drop at 4:30pm.
Parking spot opens at 3:30pm and must be vacated by 6:15pm.
Starting bid
One (1) parking spot for the GHS Boys' Varsity game against Darien.
Puck drop at 7:30pm.
Parking spot opens at 6:30pm and must be vacated by 9:00pm.
Starting bid
One (1) parking spot for the GHS Boys' Varsity game against Darien.
Puck drop at 7:30pm.
Parking spot opens at 6:30pm and must be vacated by 9:00pm.
Starting bid
One (1) parking spot for the GHS Boys' Varsity game against Darien.
Puck drop at 7:30pm.
Parking spot opens at 6:30pm and must be vacated by 9:00pm.
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