Hosted by

Greenwich High School Girls Hockey

About this event

Sales closed

GHS Winter Classic PARKING SPOTS!

Spot 1A: GHS Boys JV Game (4:30pm) item
Spot 1A: GHS Boys JV Game (4:30pm)
$50

Starting bid

One (1) parking spot for the GHS Boys' JV game against Darien.

Puck drop at 4:30pm.

Parking spot opens at 3:30pm and must be vacated by 6:15pm.

Spot 1B: GHS Boys JV Game (4:30pm) item
Spot 1B: GHS Boys JV Game (4:30pm)
$50

Starting bid

One (1) parking spot for the GHS Boys' JV game against Darien.

Puck drop at 4:30pm.

Parking spot opens at 3:30pm and must be vacated by 6:15pm.

Spot 1C: GHS Boys JV Game (4:30pm) item
Spot 1C: GHS Boys JV Game (4:30pm)
$50

Starting bid

One (1) parking spot for the GHS Boys' JV game against Darien.

Puck drop at 4:30pm.

Parking spot opens at 3:30pm and must be vacated by 6:15pm.

Spot 2A: GHS Boys Varsity Game (7:30pm) item
Spot 2A: GHS Boys Varsity Game (7:30pm)
$50

Starting bid

One (1) parking spot for the GHS Boys' Varsity game against Darien.

Puck drop at 7:30pm.

Parking spot opens at 6:30pm and must be vacated by 9:00pm.

Spot 3B: GHS Boys Varsity Game (7:30pm) item
Spot 3B: GHS Boys Varsity Game (7:30pm)
$50

Starting bid

One (1) parking spot for the GHS Boys' Varsity game against Darien.

Puck drop at 7:30pm.

Parking spot opens at 6:30pm and must be vacated by 9:00pm.

Spot 3C: GHS Boys Varsity Game (7:30pm) item
Spot 3C: GHS Boys Varsity Game (7:30pm)
$50

Starting bid

One (1) parking spot for the GHS Boys' Varsity game against Darien.

Puck drop at 7:30pm.

Parking spot opens at 6:30pm and must be vacated by 9:00pm.

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