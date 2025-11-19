GHS Women's Soccer Booster Club Program Fees

Membership funds help cover tournament travel fees, special events, player warm-up shirts, senior scholarships, and other activities. Receive a free GHS Women's Soccer car decal in our new logo design with each membership purchase!
Any senior interested in applying for our GHS Soccer Booster College Scholarship must have at least one family member as a registered Booster Club Member.
Memberships can be purchased for anyone interested in supporting our soccer program!
We are so grateful... We received a monetary donation from a Booster Club individual to pay for game day meals for all players!
If you would like to donate toward team snacks, coaches' meals, and food for other team-building events, please choose this option here.
On average, we budget $10 per meal per player and are planning to cover up to 15 games.
**Adding 2 to your cart = $50 Donation, etc.
Programs are distributed before district play begins in January. Price increases to $20 if not pre-ordered.
Photos/Message for ad will be due in December.
Photos/Message for ad will be due in December.
Photos/Message for ad will be due in December.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!