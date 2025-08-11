Greater Houston Chapter - Texas Restaurant Association

Hosted by

Greater Houston Chapter - Texas Restaurant Association

About this event

GHTRA Golden Fork Gala

1300 Lamar St

Houston, TX 77010, USA

Golden Plate Sponsor
$15,000

-Table for 10
-Premier gala seating

-VIP Honoree Reception

-Logo on all printed and digital
marketing materials
-Mention in promotional press
release
-Logo displayed throughout main
ballroom during programming

-Additional promotional opportunity
at another GHTRA Signature Event
of your choice

Golden Knife Sponsor
$10,000

-Table for 10
-Premier gala seating

-Printed signage

-(4 tickets) VIP Honoree Reception
-Press mention
-Logo on all printed and digital promotional and event materials 

Golden Spoon Sponsor
$6,000

-Table for 10
-Premier gala seating
-(2 tickets) VIP Honoree Reception
-Logo on all printed and digital
promotional and event materials
-Media mention 

Platinum Table Sponsor
$5,000

-Table for 10
-(4 tickets) VIP Honoree Reception
-Champagne & strawberries for
table
-VIP swag bag
-Logo on table and in program 

Silver Spoon Sponsor
$5,000

-Table for 10
-Premier gala seating
-(2 tickets) VIP Honoree Reception
-Printed signage
-Logo in program 

Executive Gold Table Sponsor
$3,500

-Table for 10
-Premier seating
-Printed signage
-(2 tickets) VIP Honoree Reception
-Logo in program 

Silver Teaspoon Sponsor
$3,500

-Table for 10
-(2 tickets) VIP Honoree Reception
-Logo on table and in program 

Individual Seat
$295

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