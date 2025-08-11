GHTRA Golden Fork Gala

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About this event
-Table for 10
-Premier gala seating
-VIP Honoree Reception
-Logo on all printed and digital
marketing materials
-Mention in promotional press
release
-Logo displayed throughout main
ballroom during programming
-Additional promotional opportunity
at another GHTRA Signature Event
of your choice
-Table for 10
-Premier gala seating
-Printed signage
-(4 tickets) VIP Honoree Reception
-Press mention
-Logo on all printed and digital promotional and event materials
-Table for 10
-Premier gala seating
-(2 tickets) VIP Honoree Reception
-Logo on all printed and digital
promotional and event materials
-Media mention
-Table for 10
-(4 tickets) VIP Honoree Reception
-Champagne & strawberries for
table
-VIP swag bag
-Logo on table and in program
-Table for 10
-Premier gala seating
-(2 tickets) VIP Honoree Reception
-Printed signage
-Logo in program
-Table for 10
-Premier seating
-Printed signage
-(2 tickets) VIP Honoree Reception
-Logo in program
-Table for 10
-(2 tickets) VIP Honoree Reception
-Logo on table and in program
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