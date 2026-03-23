Hosted by

Greenwood Hills Church

About this event

Sales closed

ghYTH Clays for a Cause Silent Auction

Pick-up location

2937 N Main St, High Point, NC 27265, USA

Golf for 4 item
Golf for 4 item
Golf for 4
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy an 18-hole round of golf for 4 people at Winding Creek Golf Club in Thomasville, NC. Value: $160

Greensboro Grasshoppers Ticket Package item
Greensboro Grasshoppers Ticket Package item
Greensboro Grasshoppers Ticket Package
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy a game at the Greensboro Grasshoppers during the 2026 season. This certificate provides you with 4 tickets. Value: $64

Carolina Core Ticket Package - May 16 item
Carolina Core Ticket Package - May 16
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy 4 tickets to the May 16 Carolina Core game against the Chicago Fire FC II. The seats are Section 114, Row C, near midfield with a great view and right in the action. They are just a couple seats from the aisle, making it easy to explore the stadium as well as walk up to the corner bar and concession stands.


The tickets also come with a gift bag including swag and a jersey (size small) Value: $132

Tops Operator 7 Knife item
Tops Operator 7 Knife
$25

Starting bid

https://www.topsknives.com/operator-7


Classic American “fighting” knife aesthetics and a workhorse tool.


Value $320

Tops Baja 3 Knife item
Tops Baja 3 Knife
$25

Starting bid

https://www.topsknives.com/baja-3-0


The Baja 3.0 is a great, smaller knife for a multitude of outdoor tasks.


Value $195

Lews American Hero WeGo 2 Spinning Combo item
Lews American Hero WeGo 2 Spinning Combo
$15

Starting bid

Size 200 Reel

6'6'' Medium Action Rod


Value $62.99

Lews American Hero WeGo 2 Spinning Combo item
Lews American Hero WeGo 2 Spinning Combo
$15

Starting bid

Size 200 Reel

6'6'' Medium Action Rod


Value $62.99

Lews H1 Hypersonic Spinning Combo item
Lews H1 Hypersonic Spinning Combo
$15

Starting bid

Size 300 Reel

6'6'' Medium Action Rod


Value $64.99

Lews American Hero Camo Spinning Combo item
Lews American Hero Camo Spinning Combo
$25

Starting bid

Size 200 Reel

6' Medium Fast Action Rod


Value $110

Zebco Stinger Spinning Combo item
Zebco Stinger Spinning Combo
$10

Starting bid

Size 20 Reel

6'6'' Medium Action Rod


Value $42.99

Zebco Roam Spincast Combo - Pink item
Zebco Roam Spincast Combo - Pink
$10

Starting bid

6' Rod

Spincast Reel


Value $49.99

Zebco Roam Orange item
Zebco Roam Orange
$10

Starting bid

6' Rod

Spincast Reel


Value $49.99

Diggs for Dogs Gift Basket item
Diggs for Dogs Gift Basket
$25

Starting bid

Diggs for Dogs Gift Basket including 3 nights of boarding in a den, dog treats, and dog toys. Value: $150



Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!