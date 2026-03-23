ghYTH Clays for a Cause Silent Auction

Enjoy 4 tickets to the May 16 Carolina Core game against the Chicago Fire FC II. The seats are Section 114, Row C, near midfield with a great view and right in the action. They are just a couple seats from the aisle, making it easy to explore the stadium as well as walk up to the corner bar and concession stands.





The tickets also come with a gift bag including swag and a jersey (size small) Value: $132