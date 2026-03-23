ghYTH Clays for a Cause Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Enjoy an 18-hole round of golf for 4 people at Winding Creek Golf Club in Thomasville, NC. Value: $160
Starting bid
Enjoy a game at the Greensboro Grasshoppers during the 2026 season. This certificate provides you with 4 tickets. Value: $64
Starting bid
Enjoy 4 tickets to the May 16 Carolina Core game against the Chicago Fire FC II. The seats are Section 114, Row C, near midfield with a great view and right in the action. They are just a couple seats from the aisle, making it easy to explore the stadium as well as walk up to the corner bar and concession stands.
The tickets also come with a gift bag including swag and a jersey (size small) Value: $132
Starting bid
https://www.topsknives.com/operator-7
Classic American “fighting” knife aesthetics and a workhorse tool.
Value $320
Starting bid
https://www.topsknives.com/baja-3-0
The Baja 3.0 is a great, smaller knife for a multitude of outdoor tasks.
Value $195
Starting bid
Starting bid
Size 200 Reel
6'6'' Medium Action Rod
Value $62.99
Starting bid
Size 200 Reel
6'6'' Medium Action Rod
Value $62.99
Starting bid
Size 300 Reel
6'6'' Medium Action Rod
Value $64.99
Starting bid
Size 200 Reel
6' Medium Fast Action Rod
Value $110
Starting bid
Size 20 Reel
6'6'' Medium Action Rod
Value $42.99
Starting bid
6' Rod
Spincast Reel
Value $49.99
Starting bid
6' Rod
Spincast Reel
Value $49.99
Starting bid
Diggs for Dogs Gift Basket including 3 nights of boarding in a den, dog treats, and dog toys. Value: $150
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