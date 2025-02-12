Locked in for Love

Two-hour 10-12pm Detention
Starting bid: $25.00
You will be detained from 10-12pm in our intake detention area. You will be questioned about your alleged crime. You will need to bond out. Bond set at $500.00 minimum
Two-hour 10-12pm Detention
Starting bid: $25.00
You will be detained from 10-12pm in our intake detention area. You will be questioned about your alleged crime. You will need to bond out. Bond set at $500.00 minimum
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!