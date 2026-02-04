Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off & Regatta Sponsorship Opportunities

About this event
Sponsor banner displayed prominently
Three custom sponsor announcements each day
Complimentary vendor booth (Saturday & Sunday)
Pre-event social media exposure and recognition
Sponsor signage along the event route
Logo* & business name placement on GMSP website
Logo* in event program and business name in post-event print media
Sponsor banner displayed at regatta location
Three custom sponsor announcements (Sunday)
Complimentary vendor booth (Sunday)
Pre-event social media exposure and recognition
Sponsor signage along the event route
Logo* & business name placement on GMSP website
Logo* in event program and business name in post-event print media
Pre-event social media exposure and recognition
Sponsor signage along the event route
Logo* & business name placement on GMSP website
Logo* in event program and business name in post-event print media
Sponsor banner at displayed weigh-off location
Two custom sponsor announcements (Saturday)
Complimentary vendor booth (Saturday)
Pre-event social media exposure and recognition
Sponsor signage along the event route
Logo* & business name placement on GMSP website
Logo* in event program and business name in post-event print media
Small sponsor banner
Custom sponsor announcement prior to the event
Pre-event social media exposure and recognition
Sponsor signage along the event route
Logo* & business name placement on GMSP website
Logo* in event program and business name in post-event print media
Small sponsor banner
Custom sponsor announcement prior to the Regatta race
Pre-event social media exposure and recognition
Sponsor signage along the event route
Logo* & business name placement on GMSP website
Logo* in event program and business name in post-event print media
Sponsor announcement prior to the carving activity
Pre-event social media exposure and recognition
Sponsor signage along the event route
Logo* & business name placement on GMSP website
Logo* in event program and business name in post-event print media
$550 per day
Pre-event social media exposure and recognition
Sponsor signage along the event route
Logo* & business name placement on GMSP website
Logo* in event program and business name in post-event print media
Additional bonus benefits if securing both days
Two days of high foot-traffic exposure
Pre-event social media exposure and recognition
Sponsor signage along the event route
Logo* & business name placement on GMSP website
Logo* in event program and business name in post-event print media
Two days of high foot-traffic exposure
Pre-event social media exposure and recognition
Sponsor signage along the event route
Logo* & business name placement on GMSP website
Logo* in event program and business name in post-event print media
Logo* on tote bag
High exposure post event
Pre-event social media exposure and recognition
Sponsor signage along the event route
Logo* & business name placement on GMSP website
Logo* in event program and business name in post-event print media
$300 per day
High foot-traffic exposure
Pre-event social media exposure and recognition
Sponsor signage along the event route
Logo* & business name placement on GMSP website
Logo* in event program and business name in post-event print media
Additional bonus benefits if securing both days
$250 per day
High foot-traffic exposure
Pre-event social media exposure and recognition
Sponsor signage along the event route
Logo* & business name placement on GMSP website
Logo* in event program and business name in post-event print media
Additional bonus benefits if securing both days
Pre-event social media exposure and recognition
Sponsor signage along the event route
Logo* & business name placement on GMSP website
Logo* in event program and business name in post-event print media
Pre-event social media exposure and recognition
Sponsor signage along the event route
Logo* & business name placement on GMSP website
Logo* in event program and business name in post-event print media
Pre-event social media exposure and recognition
Sponsor signage along the event route
Logo* & business name placement on GMSP website
Logo* in event program and business name in post-event print media
Pre-event social media exposure and recognition
Sponsor signage along the event route
Logo* & business name placement on GMSP website
Logo* in event program and business name in post-event print media
$
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