Hosted by

Goffstown Main Street Program Inc

About this event

Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off & Regatta Sponsorship Opportunities

Weekend Sponsor
$2,500

Sponsor banner displayed prominently

Three custom sponsor announcements each day

Complimentary vendor booth (Saturday & Sunday)

Pre-event social media exposure and recognition

Sponsor signage along the event route

Logo* & business name placement on GMSP website

Logo* in event program and business name in post-event print media

Regatta Day Sponsor
$2,000

Sponsor banner displayed at regatta location

Three custom sponsor announcements (Sunday)

Complimentary vendor booth (Sunday)

Pre-event social media exposure and recognition

Sponsor signage along the event route

Logo* & business name placement on GMSP website

Logo* in event program and business name in post-event print media

Pre-event social media exposure and recognition

Sponsor signage along the event route

Logo* & business name placement on GMSP website

Logo* in event program and business name in post-event print media

Weigh-Off Day Sponsor
$1,500

Sponsor banner at displayed weigh-off location

Two custom sponsor announcements (Saturday)

Complimentary vendor booth (Saturday)

Pre-event social media exposure and recognition

Sponsor signage along the event route

Logo* & business name placement on GMSP website

Logo* in event program and business name in post-event print media

Pumpkin Drop Sponsor
$750

Small sponsor banner

Custom sponsor announcement prior to the event

Pre-event social media exposure and recognition

Sponsor signage along the event route

Logo* & business name placement on GMSP website

Logo* in event program and business name in post-event print media

Finale Sponsor
$750

Small sponsor banner

Custom sponsor announcement prior to the Regatta race

Pre-event social media exposure and recognition

Sponsor signage along the event route

Logo* & business name placement on GMSP website

Logo* in event program and business name in post-event print media

Giant Pumpkin Carving Sponsor
$650

Sponsor announcement prior to the carving activity

Pre-event social media exposure and recognition

Sponsor signage along the event route

Logo* & business name placement on GMSP website

Logo* in event program and business name in post-event print media

Shuttle Sponsor
$550

$550 per day

Pre-event social media exposure and recognition

Sponsor signage along the event route

Logo* & business name placement on GMSP website

Logo* in event program and business name in post-event print media

Additional bonus benefits if securing both days

Concession Sponsor
$500

Two days of high foot-traffic exposure

Pre-event social media exposure and recognition

Sponsor signage along the event route

Logo* & business name placement on GMSP website

Logo* in event program and business name in post-event print media

Art Show-Off Sponsor
$500

Two days of high foot-traffic exposure

Pre-event social media exposure and recognition

Sponsor signage along the event route

Logo* & business name placement on GMSP website

Logo* in event program and business name in post-event print media

Tote Bag Sponsor
$400

Logo* on tote bag

High exposure post event

Pre-event social media exposure and recognition

Sponsor signage along the event route

Logo* & business name placement on GMSP website

Logo* in event program and business name in post-event print media

Slingshot Sponsor
$300

$300 per day

High foot-traffic exposure

Pre-event social media exposure and recognition

Sponsor signage along the event route

Logo* & business name placement on GMSP website

Logo* in event program and business name in post-event print media

Additional bonus benefits if securing both days

Balloon Maker Sponsor
$250

$250 per day

High foot-traffic exposure

Pre-event social media exposure and recognition

Sponsor signage along the event route

Logo* & business name placement on GMSP website

Logo* in event program and business name in post-event print media

Additional bonus benefits if securing both days

Pumpkin Cook-Off Sponsor
$300

Pre-event social media exposure and recognition

Sponsor signage along the event route

Logo* & business name placement on GMSP website

Logo* in event program and business name in post-event print media

Pie Eating Contest Sponsor
$300

Pre-event social media exposure and recognition

Sponsor signage along the event route

Logo* & business name placement on GMSP website

Logo* in event program and business name in post-event print media

Pet Costume Contest Sponsor
$300

Pre-event social media exposure and recognition

Sponsor signage along the event route

Logo* & business name placement on GMSP website

Logo* in event program and business name in post-event print media

Mini Pumpkin Race 50/50 Sponsor
$100

Pre-event social media exposure and recognition

Sponsor signage along the event route

Logo* & business name placement on GMSP website

Logo* in event program and business name in post-event print media

Add a donation for Goffstown Main Street Program Inc

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