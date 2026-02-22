Greater Indianapolis Deaf Club

Hosted by

Greater Indianapolis Deaf Club

About this event

GIDC Annual Pancake Breakfast

1917 E 46th St

Indianapolis, IN 46205, USA

All You Can Eat Pancakes Only - Adults (12 +)
$5

All you can eat pancakes, 2 pancakes each time.

All You Can Eat Pancakes Only - Kids (11 & under)
$3

All you can eat pancakes, two pancakes each time.

Breakfast Combo w/ unlimited pancakes - Adults (12+)
$12

Breakfast COMBO - this includes scrambled eggs, sausage,

2 pancakes (at a time) & choice of orange juice, milk, or coffee

Breakfast Combo w/ unlimited pancakes - Kids (11 & under)
$7

Breakfast COMBO - this includes scrambled eggs, sausage,

2 pancakes (at a time) & choice of orange juice, milk, or coffee

One Plate Combo - Adults (12+)
$8

ONE plate of scrambled eggs, sausage, 2 pancakes & choice of

orange juice, milk, or coffee

One Plate Combo - Kids (11 & under)
$5

ONE plate of scrambled eggs, sausage, 2 pancakes & choice of

orange juice, milk, or coffee

One Plate Combo - TO GO (12+)
$8

ONE to go box: scrambled eggs, sausage, 2 pancakes & choice of

orange juice, milk, or coffee

One Plate Combo - TO GO - Kids (11 & under)
$5

ONE to go box: scrambled eggs, sausage, 2 pancakes & choice of

orange juice, milk, or coffee

Add a donation for Greater Indianapolis Deaf Club

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!