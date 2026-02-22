GIDC Annual Pancake Breakfast

Hosted by
About this event
All you can eat pancakes, 2 pancakes each time.
All you can eat pancakes, two pancakes each time.
Breakfast COMBO - this includes scrambled eggs, sausage,
2 pancakes (at a time) & choice of orange juice, milk, or coffee
Breakfast COMBO - this includes scrambled eggs, sausage,
2 pancakes (at a time) & choice of orange juice, milk, or coffee
ONE plate of scrambled eggs, sausage, 2 pancakes & choice of
orange juice, milk, or coffee
ONE plate of scrambled eggs, sausage, 2 pancakes & choice of
orange juice, milk, or coffee
ONE to go box: scrambled eggs, sausage, 2 pancakes & choice of
orange juice, milk, or coffee
ONE to go box: scrambled eggs, sausage, 2 pancakes & choice of
orange juice, milk, or coffee
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!