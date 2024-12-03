Shady Pines Radio

Hosted by

Shady Pines Radio

About this event

Gift A Membership!

GIFT: Pinewave Pal Membership (1 month) item
GIFT: Pinewave Pal Membership (1 month)
$10
Whisper the "secret password" (a unique promo code we'll send to you) and invite someone special into the Treehouse Club for 1 month. As a Pinewave Pal, they’ll enjoy: *A one-time $5 discount code for SPR merch... *A physical and digital membership card... *Special discounts with local partner businesses... *Access to select members-only events... *Surprise perks throughout the year (while their membership is active)...
GIFT: Pinewave Pal Membership (1 year) item
GIFT: Pinewave Pal Membership (1 year)
$100
Whisper the "secret password" (a unique promo code we'll send to you) and invite someone special into the Treehouse Club for a whole year! As a Pinewave Pal, they’ll enjoy: *A one-time $5 discount code for SPR merch... *A physical and digital membership card... *Special discounts with local partner businesses... *Access to select members-only events... *Surprise perks throughout the year (while their membership is active)...
GIFT: Sasquatch Supporter Membership (1 month) item
GIFT: Sasquatch Supporter Membership (1 month)
$20
Whisper the "secret password" (a unique promo code we'll send to you) and invite someone special into the Treehouse Club for 1 month. As a Sasquatch Supporter, they’ll enjoy: *One-time $10 discount on SPR merch... *Physical and digital membership card... *Special discounts with local partners... *Access to members-only events... *Free raffle ticket at any in-person SPR raffle event... *15% off SPR’s online shop... *Surprise perks throughout the year!..
GIFT: Sasquatch Supporter Membership (1 year) item
GIFT: Sasquatch Supporter Membership (1 year)
$200
Whisper the "secret password" (a unique promo code we'll send to you) and invite someone special into the Treehouse Club for a whole year! As a Sasquatch Supporter, they’ll enjoy: *One-time $10 discount on SPR merch... *Physical and digital membership card... *Special discounts with local partners... *Access to members-only events... *Free raffle ticket at any in-person SPR raffle event... *15% off SPR’s online shop... *Surprise perks throughout the year!..

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!