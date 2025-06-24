Gift a Membership

Hosted by
About this event
Cover the cost of a yearly membership to a Dinner Party Table. These grief groups are organized by fellow grievers, called Hosts, who have been trained by our staff. At your Table, you'll connect with peers to navigate this life after loss, together.
Cover the matching fee and yearly membership of a Buddy. Buddies are carefully hand-matched 1:1 by our staff to a grief peer, and supported as they connect. Not everyone is keen on connecting in group settings, especially in the midst of our grief. Often, having just one other person who has experienced a similar life-altering death, can make all the difference. This is where our Buddy System comes in.
It costs $250 to properly connect and support each new participant at The Dinner Party.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!