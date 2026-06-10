Gift Bouquets

About this shop
A simple, thoughtful way to celebrate performers after the show, these hand-tied mini bouquets are wrapped and ready to go.
Each bouquet includes 4-6 flower stems using fresh, seasonal blooms. Every bouquet will vary slightly, but all are designed to be bright, balanced, and beautiful.
Bouquets will be ready for pick up at Dazzle on show night.
A simple, thoughtful way to celebrate performers after the show, these hand-tied bouquets are wrapped and ready to go.
Each bouquet includes 10-12 flower stems using fresh, seasonal blooms. Every bouquet will vary slightly, but all are designed to be bright, balanced, and beautiful.
Bouquets will be ready for pick up at Dazzle on show night.
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