About this event
The Reset is a guided creative experience designed to help you express what words alone can’t. It offers a process-focused way to slow down, calm the body, clear mental noise, and become more aware of what’s happening beneath the surface—creating space for what matters.
In this experience, creativity isn’t about talent or making something “good.” Instead, it’s used as a practical tool for expression, nervous system regulation, and clarity. This is about the process, not the finished product. It's not about how it turns out. It’s about what shifts when you give yourself permission to let go.
During the session, you’ll be guided through reflective prompts and intuitive art-making using a variety of materials—without demonstrations or expectations. This keeps the focus on your own experience rather than comparison or skill. You’ll work in your own private creating bay, giving you space to move and express freely, and even make a mess! Abstract art is often a natural fit here—because there’s safety in not having to make something “make sense" or be recognizable. You'll know what it represents— and that’s all that matters.
Think of The Reset as a massage for the soul. Through the process, the body often softens, the mind quiets, and what’s been held internally begins to shift. Many people leave feeling lighter, more grounded, and renewed in awareness and momentum.
Whether you’re carrying stress, navigating change, or simply craving a different way to reset, this experience is an invitation to pause, reflect, and try something new.
No art experience needed. All materials provided — including snacks.
Unstructured Studio Time is self-directed time to create in a thoughtfully designed space.There’s no instruction, no prompts, and no guidance—just room to settle in and make whatever you want, however you want.
This offering is ideal if you’re craving creative freedom or a place to work without interruption. You’re invited to experiment, reflect, and follow your own creative rhythm at your own pace. Headphones are welcome.
Your session includes one large sheet of card stock and one large sheet of watercolor paper. You’ll also have access to a variety of studio art supplies and mark-making tools— including the same materials used in The Reset creative experience. You’re welcome to bring personal supplies, ongoing projects, or anything else you enjoy working with.
The studio offers six individual creating bays for privacy, available on a first-booked, first-served basis. Additional communal spaces are available for those who prefer a shared environment.
Unstructured Studio Time is not facilitated and does not include guided instruction. Reservations are required, and space is limited to ensure a spacious experience for everyone.
Whether you’re here to work through a personal project, explore without an agenda, or simply enjoy uninterrupted creative time, Unstructured Studio Time offers the freedom to create on your own terms.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!