Gift card extravaganza

🛍️ Shopping Day Extravaganza Tip Board! 🛍️





Who’s ready to win $1,000 in gift cards?!





One winner will take home ALL FOUR gift cards:

🎯 $250 Target

📦 $250 Amazon

🛍️ $250 Kohl’s

💳 $250 Visa





That’s $1,000 in gift cards for your shopping spree!





💰 Tips are $20 each

🔢 Only 100 tips available





Once all tips are sold, we will reveal the board and see who takes home the prize!





✨ All funds raised will go toward building our new cat room addition, which will allow us to safely house and care for more cats in need.



