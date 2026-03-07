Gift card extravaganza

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🛍️ Shopping Day Extravaganza Tip Board! 🛍️
Who’s ready to win $1,000 in gift cards?!
One winner will take home ALL FOUR gift cards:
🎯 $250 Target
📦 $250 Amazon
🛍️ $250 Kohl’s
💳 $250 Visa
That’s $1,000 in gift cards for your shopping spree!
💰 Tips are $20 each
🔢 Only 100 tips available
Once all tips are sold, we will reveal the board and see who takes home the prize!
✨ All funds raised will go toward building our new cat room addition, which will allow us to safely house and care for more cats in need.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!