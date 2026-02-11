Gift Card Promo to Support Local Shops

About this event
$25 Value gift cards available for $22 each to So Gong Dong Restaurant – DINE-IN ONLY
Enjoy Korean BBQ & Tofu at SGD Ridgewood location ONLY (16 Chestnut St, Ridgewood)
•DINE-IN only, no takeout
•One-time use, no balance carryover
•Minimum food order $25
•No cash value, not for gratuity/tip
•Expires 9/1/2026
소공동 레스토랑 – 매장 전용 $25
Ridgewood 매장 (16 Chestnut St) 전용
•매장 식사 전용, 포장 불가
•1회 사용, 잔액 이월 불가
•최소 $25 음식 주문 필요
•현금 교환 불가, 팁 사용 불가
•만료: 2026년 9월 1일
•스페셜 한정판매
Hey Yogurt – Drinks & Ice Cream $20 Value, Buy for $16 Each
Ridgewood location ONLY (80 East Ridgewood Ave)
•Valid for drinks and ice cream only
•No cash value, not valid for gratuity/tip
•Expires: September 1, 2026
헤이 요거트 – 음료 & 아이스크림 $20
Ridgewood 매장 (80 East Ridgewood Ave) 전용
•음료 및 아이스크림만 사용 가능
•현금 교환 불가, 팁 사용 불가
•만료: 2026년 9월 1일
•스페셜 한정판매
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