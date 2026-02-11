Hosted by

Korean Community of Ridgewood

About this event

Gift Card Promo to Support Local Shops

So Gong Dong Restaurant: $25 Value for $22
$22

$25 Value gift cards available for $22 each to So Gong Dong Restaurant – DINE-IN ONLY


Enjoy Korean BBQ & Tofu at SGD Ridgewood location ONLY (16 Chestnut St, Ridgewood)


•DINE-IN only, no takeout

•One-time use, no balance carryover

•Minimum food order $25

•No cash value, not for gratuity/tip

•Expires 9/1/2026


소공동 레스토랑 – 매장 전용 $25

Ridgewood 매장 (16 Chestnut St) 전용

•매장 식사 전용, 포장 불가

•1회 사용, 잔액 이월 불가

•최소 $25 음식 주문 필요

•현금 교환 불가, 팁 사용 불가

•만료: 2026년 9월 1일

•스페셜 한정판매

Hey Yogurt Gift Card - $20 Value for $16
$16

Hey Yogurt – Drinks & Ice Cream $20 Value, Buy for $16 Each


Ridgewood location ONLY (80 East Ridgewood Ave)

•Valid for drinks and ice cream only

•No cash value, not valid for gratuity/tip

•Expires: September 1, 2026


헤이 요거트 – 음료 & 아이스크림 $20

Ridgewood 매장 (80 East Ridgewood Ave) 전용

•음료 및 아이스크림만 사용 가능

•현금 교환 불가, 팁 사용 불가

•만료: 2026년 9월 1일

•스페셜 한정판매

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