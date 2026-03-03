Back by popular demand, the Gift Card Pull is a fun and exciting way to support the DCR Chamber while getting the chance to win great prizes! Here’s how it works: You purchase a ticket for $25 and, in return, you get the opportunity to pull a gift card. Each gift card is valued at a minimum of $25 but range up to $200 in value! The best part? You are guaranteed to receive at least what you paid for your ticket - so it's a Win-Win! Not, only do you have the chance to win exciting prizes, but you're also supporting the DCR Chamber and local businesses in the process. It's a fun way to give back while enjoying the possibility of a fantastic prize!