Dakota County Regional Chamber Of Commerce
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Dakota County Regional Chamber Of Commerce

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Dakota County Regional Chamber Of Commerce

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Gift Card Pull

Gift Card Pull
$25

Back by popular demand, the Gift Card Pull is a fun and exciting way to support the DCR Chamber while getting the chance to win great prizes! Here’s how it works: You purchase a ticket for $25 and, in return, you get the opportunity to pull a gift card. Each gift card is valued at a minimum of $25 but range up to $200 in value! The best part? You are guaranteed to receive at least what you paid for your ticket - so it's a Win-Win! Not, only do you have the chance to win exciting prizes, but you're also supporting the DCR Chamber and local businesses in the process. It's a fun way to give back while enjoying the possibility of a fantastic prize!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!