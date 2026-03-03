Gift Card Silent Auction

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Starting bid
One package of ten (10) acting classes.
Retail value: $745.00
Terms: Must text the number on the certificate to claim classes by no
later than 3/31/2026.
Starting bid
The bearer of this certificate is entitled to One (1) private escape room experience for up to 8 participants. Choose between any one of these exciting escape rooms: Popstar Revenge, Darkcade, Purgatory, Wrecked, Gemini, Inheritance, and more!
Retail value: $296.00
Terms: Follow instructions
on the Gift Certificate to book
your Escape Room
Starting bid
One (1) 25-page book. An Artkive Box is shipped to you with a return label to send back your art. Once received, your art is professionally photographed. A book proof is created for your review and a hardcover book is printed and shipped.
Retail value: $114.00
Starting bid
Two (2) $50 gift cards for Blu Jam Cafe American Classic Food.
Retail value: $100.00
Starting bid
One (1) $50 gift card to Bodega Wine Bar, Santa Monica’s neighborhood spot for specialty coffee, wine, beer and good food!
Starting bid
One (1) week at Cali Camp at Big Rock Ranch in Topanga Canyon. Enjoy over 50 amazing activities like ropes course, horseback riding, ziplining, go carts, swimming, arts and crafts and more!
Terms: Winner is responsible for the $50 registration fee per camper. Certificate can only be used for the summer of 2026. Must be redeemed by August 1, 2026.
Retail value: $1075.00
Starting bid
One (1) week of Summer Camp at Galileo Innovation Camp.
Retail value: $650.00
Terms: Subject to availability. Includes Extended Care. Multi-session discounts will apply to additional weeks purchased for the same camper.
Must be used in the 2026
summer season.
Starting bid
One (1) Private Tennis Lesson.
Retail value: $130.00
Starting bid
Eight (8) weeks of Kids Classes. No experience is necessary. All instruction, clay, tools, glazes, cold finishes & kiln firings are included!
Kids class meets for 2 hours.
Retail value: $380.00
Starting bid
Includes four (4) deep dive coaching sessions.Coaching may be for personal and/or business use. All sessions will be conducted on Zoom.
Retail value: $1200.00
Terms: Must be redemed by 3/31/27
Starting bid
The bearer of this certificate is entitled to One (1) private escape room experience for up to 8 participants. Choose between any one of the exciting escape rooms: 7 Deadly Sins, Scooby Doo and Spooky Castle Adventure, Star Trek Discovery: Damage Control, Who Stole Mona? and more!
Retail value: $432.00
Terms: Follow instructions
on the Gift Certificate to book
your Escape Room
Expires: 9/14/2026
Starting bid
Two (2) tickets for a show at the Gil Cates Theater for the 2025/2026 season.
Retail value: $216.00
Terms: Subject to timing and availability. Allow 3 weeks prior notice to secure date of preferred show.
Expires: 8/31/2026
Starting bid
Jamie Elizabeth Harris, MS, LPCC, NCC is a licensed professional clinical counselor with over 12 years of experience bringing warmth, humor and real-life understanding to her work with teens.
Retail value: $190.00
Starting bid
Two (2) tickets to go to Santa Cruz- PrisonersHarbor or on the Summer Whale Watching Tour.
Retail value: $180.00
Expires: 12/31/2026
Starting bid
Four (4) complimentary passes with endless buffet and endless drinks. Food, games and rides for the entire family.
Retail value: $76.00
Expires on 9/9/26
Starting bid
Four (4) 30-minute private music lessons. Join The Band’s ® staff of experienced professional music teachers offers private, in-studio music lessons for guitar, bass, drums, voice, piano, ukulele and more.
Expires: May 14, 2026
Retail value: $212.00
Starting bid
One (1) night stay at Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs by IHG
Retail value: $274.00
Terms: This certificate may be redeemed Sunday – Thursday evenings, based on hotel availability.
Expires: 03/14/2027
Starting bid
Two (2) tickets to 2026 LAFC Game on Saturday, April 4th (vs. Orlando City) OR Sunday, April 19th (vs. San Jose Earthquakes) (winner’s choice) at BMO Stadium
Section 123, Row D, Seats 21-22.
Retail value: $440.00
Starting bid
One (1) 30 minute + one (1) 50 minute Clarity Call via Zoom. Lainie Etzioni helps high-achieving women (40+) rebuild self-confidence, self-worth, and identity after years of living in survival mode.
With a focus on mind*body*spirit healing, resilience-building for midlife adversity, nervous system regulation, and identity renewal.
Retail value: $500.00
Starting bid
One (1) $100 gift card to any
Larsen’s Restaurant American Classic Steakhouse.
Retail value: $100.00
Starting bid
Four (4) reserved seats for
The Last Five Years show with Ben Platt and Rachel Zegler
on Friday, April 3, 2026,
at the Hollywood Bowl.
Retail value: $800.00
Starting bid
Four (4) reserved seats for
Bright Eyes on Saturday, May 23, 2026, at the Hollywood Bowl.
Retail value: $900.00
Starting bid
Four (4) reserved seats, VIP parking, and Forum Club access for Demi Lovato
on Saturday, May 16, 2026
at the Kia Forum.
Retail value: $800.00
Starting bid
Four (4) reserved seats, VIP parking, and Forum Club access for Florence + the Machine on Wednesday, May 20, 2026 at the Kia Forum.
Retail value: $900.00
Starting bid
Four (4) reserved seats, VIP parking, and Forum Club access for The Neighbourhood on Friday, December 4, 2026 at the Kia Forum.
Retail value: $900.00
Starting bid
Two (2) reserved seats for
The Kid LAROI on Saturday, June 6, 2026, at the Greek Theatre.
Retail value: $175.00
Starting bid
Two (2) General Admission
Floor tickets for Godsmack
on Thursday, September 17, 2026 at The Honda Center.
Retail value: $260.00
Starting bid
Four (4) reserved seats for
Netflix Is A Joke: Nate Bargatze: Big Dumb Eyes World Tour on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at Intuit Dome.
Retail value: $560.00
Starting bid
Two (2) Personal Training Sessions with Minta Mullins, NASM Certified Personal Trainer. 20 Years Experience.
Client Specific Programs • Core Conditioning • Weight & Cardio Training • Balance & Flexibility Training • Boot Camp, TRX & Obstacle •
HIIT & Circuit Training • Pre and Post Natal Training.
Retail value: $300.00
Terms: Location must be within 8 mile radius of 91316
or mileage charge will be incurred.
Starting bid
Four (4) consecutive art classes for children 5-12 years old. Using The Gluck Method®, a step-by-step, results-driven art training program. Students can acquire the skills needed to become a proficient fine artist.
Expires: 03/14/2027
Retail value: $239.00
Starting bid
Two (2) tickets for a Whale Watching Tour at Newport Landing. Select from several whale watching cruise times daily, year round. Thecruises view giant blue whales, finback whales, gray whales, humpback whales, several species of dolphin and more.
Retail value: $101.00
Starting bid
Two (2) Unlimited Ride Wristbands for Pacific Park, LA’s own family amusement park on the Santa Monica Pier.
Retail value: $100.00
Expires: March 15, 2027
Starting bid
Two (2) tickets to any mainstage production at the historic Pasadena Playhouse.
Retail value: $170.00
Terms: Follow instructions on the gift certificate to redeem tickets. Expires: March 31, 2027
Starting bid
Experience a 90-minute, private, skin restoration session. Designed for women over 40, this introductory visit includes a Personalized Consultation with Angie, a registered nurse, an IPL Photofacial Cosmetic Treatment, and a Brightening Moisturizing Mask to support and improve skin tone, clarity, and overall radiance.
Retail value: $195.00
Valid through June 2026
Starting bid
Four (4) Introductory Fight Gravity 1 class vouchers - Experience the thrill of the sport and learn the basic rope and belay skills needed to participate in the gym.
*All students receive a free 7-day membership upon completion of class.
Retail value: $260.00
Starting bid
Four (4) Kids Climb Time tickets for 2-hours of climbing. Rockreation provides all equipment necessary and an experienced instructor to supervise & support the kids every step of the way. 5:1 Student:Instructor ratio.
Retail value: $260.00
Starting bid
One (1) $100 gift card to any
Shake Shack Restaurant
American Classic Food.
Retail value: $100.00
Expires 03/14/2027
Starting bid
One (1) $50 gift card to any
Sharky’s Restaurant Healthy fast casual Mexican restaurant.
Retail value: $50.00
Starting bid
Six (6) reserved seats to the 5th Grade (Class of 2033) Culmination. Skip the line and guarantee great seats!
Starting bid
Six (6) reserved seats to the 8th Grade (Class of 2030) Culmination. Skip the line and guarantee great seats!
Starting bid
Six (6) reserved seats to the 12th Grade (Class of 2026) Graduation. Skip the line and guarantee great seats!
Starting bid
Up to six guests will enjoy: free museum admission, including Noah’s Ark at the Skirball (with advance reservations), access to all galleries and special exhibitions, a bonus treat when you dine at the Skirball, and 10% off at Audrey’s Museum Store.
Retail value: $180.00
Starting bid
Two (2) $50 gift cards for The Stand. American Classic Food.
Retail value: $100.00
Starting bid
Up to five (5) family members get daily admission to Moorpark Farm Center and Somis Pick Your Own.
Terms: Excludes Springtime Easter and Fall Harvest Festival weekends
Retail value: $375.00
Starting bid
Four (4) tickets to Universal Studios Hollywood
Retail value: $615.00
Terms: Email contact on the certificate at least two weeks before intended visit. Not valid for Halloween Horror Nights.
Blackout dates apply.
Valid through March 31, 2027.
Starting bid
Four (4) tickets to the USS Midway Museum. Midway is listed as the #1 “Thing to Do” in San Diego via TripAdvisor! Commissioned in 1945, the legendary USS Midway (CV-41) has served as a symbol of strength, innovation, education and service for eight decades.
Retail value: $156.00
Starting bid
One month of classes at Viridian Art. With an exciting range of mediums from pastels, acrylics, and oil paints to ceramics, sewing, and digital art. There’s something for every aspiring artist at Viridian.
Retail value: $285.00
Expires: 01/01/2027
Starting bid
A beautifully curated 3–4 hour
Mini Retreat designed to invite deep rest, reflection, and gratitude for you and up to four guests. This intimate experience is perfect for friends, family, or a small group looking to slow down and reconnect in a meaningful way. Your Mini Retreat Includes: Two restorative, soul-nourishing classes,
a guided gratitude exercise, a thoughtful gift for each participant, and
a closing toast to honor presence, connection and community.
Retail value: $508.00
Starting bid
Four (4) VIP Tasting Certificates from VJB Cellars and Wellington Winery in Sonoma, located 5 minutes apart.
Terms: Excludes Saturdays and cannot be combined with any other offers.
Retail value: $320.00
Starting bid
Four (4) VIP Tasting Certificates from VJB Cellars and Wellington Winery in Sonoma, located 5 minutes apart.
Terms: Excludes Saturdays and cannot be combined with any other offers.
Retail value: $320.00
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