Harrison Elementary School PTO

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Harrison Elementary School PTO

About this event

EAW Gift Card Donations

Arby's - $10 gift card
$10

To avoid all platform fees, change the zeffy fee percentage to "other" at checkout!


A favorite of: Lewandowski

Burger King - $10 gift card
$10

To avoid all platform fees, change the zeffy fee percentage to "other" at checkout!


A favorite of: Grandt, Astin, Malterer

Chick-fil-A - $10 gift card
$10

To avoid all platform fees, change the zeffy fee percentage to "other" at checkout!


A favorite of: Schmaling, Burke, Dorangrichia, Schmitt

Culver's - $10 gift card
$10

To avoid all platform fees, change the zeffy fee percentage to "other" at checkout!


A favorite of: Ashmus, Brewer, Carran, Cook, Feuling, Hayes, Loehe, Maresch, Oleston, Robinson, Schultz, Torres, Tourdot, Weiss, Whitney, Williams, Zuhde

Jimmy John's - $10 gift card
$10

To avoid all platform fees, change the zeffy fee percentage to "other" at checkout!


A favorite of: Cano, Haas, Alvey, Thorson

McDonald's - $10 gift card
$10

To avoid all platform fees, change the zeffy fee percentage to "other" at checkout!


A favorite of: Wolf, Starks, Mullikin

Panda Express - $10 gift card
$10

To avoid all platform fees, change the zeffy fee percentage to "other" at checkout!


A favorite of: Wormet, Espinosa

Panera Bread - $10 gift card
$10

To avoid all platform fees, change the zeffy fee percentage to "other" at checkout!


A favorite of: Houchin

Popeye's - $10 gift card
$10

To avoid all platform fees, change the zeffy fee percentage to "other" at checkout!


A favorite of: Shevy

Taco Bell - $10 gift card
$10

To avoid all platform fees, change the zeffy fee percentage to "other" at checkout!


A favorite of: Weppner, Martin, Demerath, Sarauer, Marshall, Klawitter

Other
Pay what you can

Donate any amount you'd like here. Any additional funds raised will make the gift cards bigger!


To avoid all platform fees, change the zeffy fee percentage to "other" at checkout!

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