Lumberton Historical Museum

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Lumberton Historical Museum

About this event

Gift Membership - Friends of the Museum

Give an Annual Individual Membership
$25

Select the number of ANNUAL INDIVIDUAL Memberships you want to give. You will be able to list the names of the recipients before payment.

Give an Annual Family Membership
$40

Select the number of ANNUAL FAMILY Memberships you want to give. You will be able to list the names of the recipients before payment.

Give a LIFETIME Individual Membership
$250

Select the number of LIFETIME INDIVIDUAL Memberships you want to give. You will be able to list the names of the recipients before payment.

Give a LIFETIME Family Membership
$400

Select the number of LIFETIME FAMILY Memberships you want to give. You will be able to list the names of the recipients before payment.

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