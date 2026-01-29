Gift of Time

Hosted by
One student and two friends can have lunch with Dr. Roberto--food will come from restaurant of their choice, if the weather is nice, we will eat outside at the picnic table
One student and a friend will get a behind-the-scenes look at a police cruiser during homeroom, check out the equipment, and take photos with the officers.
One student and a friend will have pizza with SPO Fisher while chatting and asking questions.
One student will win a ride to school on a Crafton VFD Truck.
Three students and one friends each. All are welcome to participate in some yoga and meditation that will help us move, breathe, and calm our bodies and minds.
Three students and one friends each. Enjoy a round of Mario Kart on the big screen!
One Winner will win for their whole homeroom! One homeroom will win a special end-of-day indoor recess celebration run by the PTA! An unforgettable recess party your class will love! This fun-filled
session will include music, games, and movement stations in the gym. Extra fun includes:
• Ping pong
• Cornhole
• Hula hoops
• Four-square
• Limbo
• Giant Bowling
Three students and one friends each. Students may choose a LEGO set to build/take home.
Three students and one friends each. Students can come spend time with a therapy dog! Students will learn about the training it takes to become a therapy dog on Tuesday, May 26th. Every student will have an opportunity to give our visiting therapy dog a treat and enjoy some cuddles with our furry friend. Students will be given a Kind News magazine and an Animal Care Activity Book.
Two students and one friends each. Winners will be able to pick an eligible item to 3D print in the library!
Seven lucky students and a friend will be joining the Second Grade team for a special game of BINGO during recess. Friendly competition, and lots of excitement are guaranteed as numbers are called and cards are covered.
Ten students and one friends each. The 4th grade teachers will take students on a 1 mile fitness walk through our Crafton neighborhood on a nice Spring day!
Five students and one friends each. Spend a rainy or cold indoor recess day with the 6th grade teachers playing BINGO!
Three students and one friends each. Winners will be invited to spend an afternoon playing bocce, snacking on grapes and assorted healthy charcuterie, while listening to Italian music.
20 students - If you think you can match up against Crafton’s top kickball players, sign up…and lock in!
Three students and one friends each. Spend 30 extra minutes in the art room and weave a basket with Mrs. Dzurenda
Four students and one friends each. Make SLIME at lunch/recess!
Three students and one friends each. Learn to make origami with Mrs. Wenrich and Mrs. Wisser.
