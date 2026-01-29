Hosted by

Gift of Time

Special Lunch with Dr. Roberto (Open to K-6)
$2

One student and two friends can have lunch with Dr. Roberto--food will come from restaurant of their choice, if the weather is nice, we will eat outside at the picnic table

Crafton Police Cruiser Tour & Photo Op (Open to K-6)
$2

One student and a friend will get a behind-the-scenes look at a police cruiser during homeroom, check out the equipment, and take photos with the officers.

Pizza with School Police Officer Fisher (Open to K-6)
$2

One student and a friend will have pizza with SPO Fisher while chatting and asking questions.

Ride to School on a Crafton VFD Truck (Open to K-6)
$2

One student will win a ride to school on a Crafton VFD Truck.

Mediation/Yoga w/ the Kindergarten Teachers (Open to K-6)
$2

Three students and one friends each. All are welcome to participate in some yoga and meditation that will help us move, breathe, and calm our bodies and minds.

Mario Kart with Mr. Comm (Open to K-6)
$2

Three students and one friends each. Enjoy a round of Mario Kart on the big screen!

PTA Sponsored Indoor Recess Celebration (Open to K-6)
$2

One Winner will win for their whole homeroom! One homeroom will win a special end-of-day indoor recess celebration run by the PTA! An unforgettable recess party your class will love! This fun-filled

session will include music, games, and movement stations in the gym. Extra fun includes:

• Ping pong

• Cornhole

• Hula hoops

• Four-square

• Limbo

• Giant Bowling

LEGO Make and Take w/ 1st Grade Teachers (Open to K-2)
$2

Three students and one friends each. Students may choose a LEGO set to build/take home.

Paws for a Break w/ Ms. Kosko and Ms. Rizzo (Open to 1)
$2

Three students and one friends each. Students can come spend time with a therapy dog! Students will learn about the training it takes to become a therapy dog on Tuesday,  May 26th. Every student will have an opportunity to give our visiting therapy dog a treat and enjoy some cuddles with our furry friend. Students will be given a Kind News magazine and an Animal Care Activity Book.

3D Printing w/ Mrs. Sirianni and Mrs. Bigler (Open to 2-4)
$2

Two students and one friends each. Winners will be able to pick an eligible item to 3D print in the library!

BINGO at Recess w/ 2nd Grade Teachers (Open to 2-3)
$2

Seven lucky students and a friend will be joining the Second Grade team for a special game of BINGO during recess. Friendly competition, and lots of excitement are guaranteed as numbers are called and cards are covered.

Recess Fitness Walk w/ 4th Grade Teachers (Open to 3-4)
$2

Ten students and one friends each. The 4th grade teachers will take students on a 1 mile fitness walk through our Crafton neighborhood on a nice Spring day!

BINGO at Recess w/ 6th Grade Teachers (Open to 3-6)
$2

Five students and one friends each. Spend a rainy or cold indoor recess day with the 6th grade teachers playing BINGO!

Bocce Party with Mr. Fic (Open to 3-6)
$2

Three students and one friends each. Winners will be invited to spend an afternoon playing bocce, snacking on grapes and assorted healthy charcuterie, while listening to Italian music.

All Star Kick Ball with Mr. Kuhn (Open to 3-6)
$2

20 students - If you think you can match up against Crafton’s top kickball players, sign up…and lock in!

Basket Weaving with Mrs. Dzurenda (Open to Students 3-6)
$2

Three students and one friends each. Spend 30 extra minutes in the art room and weave a basket with Mrs. Dzurenda

Slime Time w /Mrs. Neal and Mrs. Tatara (Open to 4-6)
$2

Four students and one friends each. Make SLIME at lunch/recess!

Origami Making w/ 5th Grade Teachers (Open to 4-6)
$2

Three students and one friends each. Learn to make origami with Mrs. Wenrich and Mrs. Wisser.

