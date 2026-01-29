Gift of Time

One Winner will win for their whole homeroom! One homeroom will win a special end-of-day indoor recess celebration run by the PTA! An unforgettable recess party your class will love! This fun-filled

session will include music, games, and movement stations in the gym. Extra fun includes:

• Ping pong

• Cornhole

• Hula hoops

• Four-square

• Limbo

• Giant Bowling