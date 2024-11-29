Family Rhythms Gift Shop

Ready to embark on a prehistoric adventure in counting? Introducing the Number Dinosaur Mini Game, where up to four children ages 3 through 8 can playfully explore numbers from 1 to 10. This dinosaur-themed number and memory game combines learning with fun, making it a perfect addition to your child's playtime!



In this exciting game, players match number cards with their corresponding quantity cards. This hands-on approach helps children not only learn to read numbers but also recognize quantities. The vibrant illustrations on the cards create an engaging and visually stimulating experience, ensuring that the symbols on the number and quantity cards always correspond perfectly.