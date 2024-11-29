Family Rhythms Gift Shop

Offered by
About this shop
Mini Playsilks are made of lightweight, 5 momme habotai silk and measure 21 x 21 inches.
Mini Playsilks are made of lightweight, 5 momme habotai silk and measure 21 x 21 inches.
Enchanted Playsilks are 35 x 35-inch squares made from gorgeous, lightweight (5 momme) 100% pure silk.
Playmaps are Mini Playsilks that measure 21x21 inches, made from extra sturdy mulberry silk (8momme). Each Playmap may be enjoyed individually and is designed to be a complete small world play experience as a gorgeous stand alone piece.
Seek and find animals, plants, symbols and people! Perfect for independent play and a wonderful toy to bring on trips this summer. Packs small and light, ready to be enjoyed for many hours as there is always something to new to find!
Children love walking the spiral and carefully placing a candle on the chosen star. Also beautiful as a wall hanging for your favorite winter holiday decor. And perfect for Advent and Solstice celebration tables.
Mini Advent Playsilks are 21 x 21 inch squares, and are heirloom Playsilks that will be enjoyed for many years to come!
Wooden wand with shimmering silk streamer topped with a decorative wooden bead.
Fun for waving in the wind, writing letters in the air, pretend fishing, dancing, and more.
3 feet of silk on 8" wooden wand for ages 3 and up
Rainbow Streamers encourage your child to play actively, increase their quality of movement, and make them want to dance! Some pretend play ideas include waving in the wind, writing letters in the air, pretend fishing, dancing, and more.
Handwork for small hands! Our Playsilk Weaving Board is a wonderful reusable craft project for children ages 3 to 7. Softly sanded holes can be woven with Playsilks in multiple ways to create beautiful designs.
Help develop fine motor skills. The player that can stack and balance the tree and the bird without making it fall is the winner. The set consists of 11 pieces of the tree and 6 birds.
Get in touch with nature and travel through a forest to see some amazing animals! The Animal set consists of an owl, a squirrel, a beaver, a deer, a rabbit, a duck, a bear, a fish, 4 timber logs, 2 trees, and a mountain that features a cave and waterfall.
The wonderful wilderness awaits! Join us, as we bring imaginative play to life with the new Forest Animals 25-Piece set from the MAGNA-TILES® Animal Collection. Kids can create their own stories and adventures as they build their unique forest scene, complete with towering trees and bubbling streams. No matter where your adventure takes you, it’s sure to be a “Hoot” for your little explorer.
Crocodiles, frilled lizards, sheep, toucans and monkeys, hedgehogs and snakes... you'll never find such a motley mix of animals in any other game. Who is the most skillful at stacking and will be the first left without any animals? The entertaining stacking game was first released in 2005 and has since sold over 600,000 copies!
It’s been raining for hours! The players help Noah get the animals and their suitcases onto the ark. They need to find the matching suitcase for each animal while remembering where the soggy suitcases are. The players win together once all the animals are on the ark.
Two memory searching games highlight this frolic through the forest as children peek inside to see what animals they can find.
Ages: 2+
Ready to embark on a prehistoric adventure in counting? Introducing the Number Dinosaur Mini Game, where up to four children ages 3 through 8 can playfully explore numbers from 1 to 10. This dinosaur-themed number and memory game combines learning with fun, making it a perfect addition to your child's playtime!
In this exciting game, players match number cards with their corresponding quantity cards. This hands-on approach helps children not only learn to read numbers but also recognize quantities. The vibrant illustrations on the cards create an engaging and visually stimulating experience, ensuring that the symbols on the number and quantity cards always correspond perfectly.
Shake it up with the Musical Eggs from HABA! Brightly colored beech wood eggs, all with different sounds! One jingles, rattle, twitters making for some great fun for all and breeding a love of music and rhythm in your little one. Perfect for ages 2 and up.
Toca's innovative design makes the Freestyle ColorSound djembe a great choice.
As a leader in world percussion, Toca has designed and built some of the most popular hand drums available. The Freestyle ColorSound is a durable drum that's easy to play and sounds great. It features a lightweight seamless synthetic shell and protective rubber bottom for worry-free portability. Its just 12-1/2" high with a 7" synthetic head that helps produce deep, rich bass tones and intense high tones you'll love. The Freestyle ColorSound is lightweight, durable, and moisture resistant, great for classroom use or any gathering.
Features
Lightweight and durable seamless synthetic shell
Protective rubber bottom
Deep bass tones and intense high tones
Synthetic 7" head
Features metallic colors and Family Rhythms logo.
This colorful rainmaker stick is both fascinating and soothing! Children can experiment with the tilting angle, influencing how loud and fast the balls move. Absolutely captivating for hours of fun! One-sided, enclosed design makes this safe for even the littlest ones.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!