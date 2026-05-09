Cape May Point Science Center

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Cape May Point Science Center

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The Journey Bracelet Sea Turtle
$16.95

Track a real animal and help protect them in the wild.

The Voyage Bracelet Shark
$16.95

Track a real animal and help protect them in the wild.

The Passage Bracelet Penguin
$16.95

Track a real animal and help protect them in the wild.

The Odyssey Bracelet Dolphin
$16.95

Track a real animal and help protect them in the wild.

The Drift Bracelet Manatee
$16.95
The Glide Bracelet Seal
$16.95

Track a real animal and help protect them in the wild.

The Quest Bracelet Whale Shark
$16.95

Track a real animal and help protect them in the wild.

The Wayfare Bracelet Whale
$16.95

Track a real animal and help protect them in the wild.

The Excursion Bracelet Lion
$16.95

Track a real animal and help protect them in the wild.

The Expedition Bracelet Elephant
$16.95

Track a real animal and help protect them in the wild..

The Scout Bracelet Wolf
$16.95

Track a real animal and help protect them in the wild.

The Ascent Bracelet Snow Leopard
$16.95

Track a real animal and help protect them in the wild.

The Dash Bracelet Red Panda
$16.95

Track a real animal and help protect them in the wild.

fahlo Plush
$29.95

Track a real animal and help protect them in the wild.

Exit 0 Aroma: Body Spray Bug 2 oz
$6.95
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Exit 0 Aroma: Body Spray Bug 4oz
$12.95
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