Gift Shop at Hatcher Garden

Gift Shop at Hatcher Garden and Woodland Preserve 832 John B White Sr Blvd

Spartanburg, SC 29306, USA

Large Soy Cream
$18

Tinketon Soy Cream LG

Medium Soy Cream
$10

Tinketon Soy Cream MED

Small Soy Cream
$6

Tinketon Soy Cream SM

DK Boutique Glass Jar Candle - BOXED
$24.99

DKBoutique.co Jar Candle Jar

Bench - Adult size
$200

Wooden Bench for Adults

Wood Bench - child size
$125

Small Wood Bench - Child Size

Notecards
$8

Art by David Zelinski

Watercolor Notecards
$25

Art by Julia Burnett

Seasons of Harold Hatcher Book
$8

Biography of Harold Hatcher

Hatcher Garden Notebook with Pen
$8

Spiral lined garden journal with pen

Cutting Board - Large
$20

This large cutting board boasts the Hatcher Garden logo.

Cutting Board - Medium
$15

This medium bamboo cutting board is embelished with the Hatcher Garden logo.

White Mug with Green Hatcher Garden Logo
$10

White Mug with Green Hatcher Garden Logo

Million Dollar Baby
$5

Autographed copy!

Wooden Magnet
$4

Laser Cut wood magnet of the Hatcher Garden logo

Nature Photo Magnet
$5

Magnet with picture from local photographer Steven Faucette.

Framed Large Photo Print
$25

Beautiful picture taken by volunteer and local photographer Elliot Mahan.

Framed Small Photo Print
$20

Beautiful picture taken by volunteer and local photographer Elliot Mahan.

Calendar
$15
Postcard
$1

A single postcard

6 Postcards
$5

A set of 6 cards

Mosaic Stepping Stone
$80

This delightful stepping stone was created by volunteer Micha Hensley.

Stone Cross SMALL
$15

Hand Carved Stone Cross Small

Stone Cross LARGE
$20

Hand Carved Stone Cross Large

Finch Bird Feeder
$5
Hummingbird Tube Feeder
$3
Hummingbird Add-a-Bottle Feeder
$3
Wooden Spoon
$3
Pocket Pot Holders
$2
Color Changing Tote Bag/TShirt
$15
Stuffed Animal
$24
Walking Stick
$25
Sling Shot
$12
Flex Fit Hat
$21
Canvas Roped Hat
$20
Love Where you LIVE Hatcher T-Shirt
$16
Bib
$15
Dog Bandana
$17
Adult Apron
$22
Child Apron
$21
Dough Bowl Candle
$30
DK Boutique Oval Wood Candle
$59
Long Leaf Necklace
$46
Round Pendant
$36
Shell Pendant
$88
Earrings
$40
Earrings
$36
Earrings
$30
Earrings
$28
Pig Home Sweet Home
$24
Round Car Magnet
$5
Wood Welcome Sign
$3
Sand Toys/Sprinkler
$3
Long Sleeved TShirt
$30
Basket
$10
Round HG Sticker
$1
Wisteria Basket
$45
Beyond Brew
$45
Woven Bird House
$60
Charlotte Babb Painting
$125
Julia Burnett Print Small
$35
Julia Burnett Print Med
$65
Julia Burnett Print Lg
$85
Twilight Tradition Candle
$17
Mini Painting on Easel
$10
Children's Garden Book
$12
Willa Book
$7.99
WishTree Book
$8.99
And the Trees Remain Book
$8
Magic of the Children's Garden
$20
Car Freshner
$5
African Violet
$20
Wax Melt Flower Jar/Bud Vase/Sachet
$10
Air Fresheners
$12
Soap/Cream/Scrubbies
$7
Edible Seeds
$6
Edible Flower Tin
$18
1 gallon plant
$10
2 gallon plant
$20
3 gallon plant
$30
Add a donation for Hatcher Garden And Woodland Preserve Inc

$

