13th Annual Gifts for Kids - Christmas in July Golf Scramble 2026

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18-hole scramble played in foursomes. Includes golf cart, box lunch on course, dinner post-event, and participant swag bag. Fun for all with raffles, auctions, games, and prizes!!
Bring in a new, unwrapped children's gift, with a value of $25 or more (age pre-school through senior high) and be entered to win a fun summer prize basket!
18-hole scramble played in foursomes. Includes golf cart, box lunch on course, dinner post-event, and participant swag bag. Fun for all with raffles, auctions, games, and prizes!!
Bring in a new, unwrapped children's gift, with a value of $25 or more (age pre-school through senior high) and be entered to win a fun summer prize basket!
$
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