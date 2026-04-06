Angels Of Action

Hosted by

Angels Of Action

About this event

13th Annual Gifts for Kids - Christmas in July Golf Scramble 2026

18396 US-10

Hersey, MI 49639, USA

Early Bird Registration Fee - Group
$320
Available until Jun 14
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

18-hole scramble played in foursomes. Includes golf cart, box lunch on course, dinner post-event, and participant swag bag. Fun for all with raffles, auctions, games, and prizes!!


Bring in a new, unwrapped children's gift, with a value of $25 or more (age pre-school through senior high) and be entered to win a fun summer prize basket!

Late Registration Fee - Group
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

18-hole scramble played in foursomes. Includes golf cart, box lunch on course, dinner post-event, and participant swag bag. Fun for all with raffles, auctions, games, and prizes!!


Bring in a new, unwrapped children's gift, with a value of $25 or more (age pre-school through senior high) and be entered to win a fun summer prize basket!

Add a donation for Angels Of Action

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!