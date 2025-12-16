Gifts for Life Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Purchase this gift to connect expectant mothers with local health care providers and critical education programming about food and nutrition to keep both mother and baby healthy.
Artwork by Mabel Jobe ~ 7 years old (2025)
Starting bid
Purchase this gift to provide fruit trees such as passion fruit, mango, avocado, and banana, which provide long-term sustainable sources of nutrition and income - and can be planted on hillsides for erosion control.
Artwork by Cooper Jobe ~ 11 years old (2025)
Starting bid
Purchase this gift to help community volunteers in rural areas cover greater distances, reach more homes, and spend more time with their families.
Artwork by Adeline Forman ~ 8 years old (2025)
Starting bid
Purchase this gift to provide seeds, training, and education for families to created low-cost, low-effort kitchen gardens that produce fresh fruits and vegetables they can use to diversify the nutritional value of meals and generate income by selling surpluses.
Artwork by Hudson Forman ~ 11 years old (2025)
Starting bid
Purchase this gift to bring trained volunteer teachers, school supplies, curriculum, and learning materials to pre-school children whose lives have been impacted by HIV/AIDS.
Artwork by Rocco Kenisell ~ 9 years old (2025)
Starting bid
Purchase this gift to help communities thrive with seeds, climate-smart agricultural training, and quality farm tools to cultivate a sustainable food supply.
Artwork by Silas Brewster ~ 6 years old (2025)
Starting bid
Purchase this gift which leads to increased food security and helps provide their keepers with a reliable source of income.
Artwork by Cooper Jobe ~ 10 years old (2024)
Starting bid
With a milk-producing cow, a family has a steady supply of nourishment and can sell surplus milk to better provide for themselves.
$630 purchases a full cow
Artwork by Mabel Jobe ~ 6 years old (2024)
Starting bid
Purchase this gift as animals are often at the center of investment and income generation. Empower families to make their own financial choices with a flock of chickens to raise additional poultry and sell surplus stock and eggs in the marketplace.
Artwork by Cooper Jobe ~ 10 years old (2024)
Starting bid
Offer families financial security and access to food by training them to raise and sell pigs, which reproduce quickly and are ready for market in just six months.
Artwork by Hudson Forman ~ 10 years old
Starting bid
Purchase this gift so a family may have a stable source of milk, cheese and manure for farming.
Artwork by Hudson Forman, 10 years old (2024)
Starting bid
Purchase this gift to ensure access to the most crucial element of health and resilience – clean water – which prevents the spread of illness and deadly disease.
Artwork by Mabel Jobe ~ 6 years old (2024)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!