Gifts from the Heart: A WPVA sponsored gifting experience

Join us for "A Treat to Eat and a Tale to Tell" with Mrs. Hickey. This special event is for one student per class, and a friend from the same grade, to enjoy a treat and story at the Windermere Branch Library on Main Street. This event will take place on Wednesday, March 25th from 3:30-4:15PM.
Join us for "A Treat to Eat and a Tale to Tell" with Mrs. Cardenas. This special event is for one student per class, and a friend from the same grade, to enjoy a treat and story at the Windermere Branch Library on Main Street. This event will take place on Wednesday, March 25th from 3:30-4:15PM.
Join us for some exciting PK4 "Campus Fun with Friends" with the PK4 teachers! This is a special opportunity for one student, and their friend from PreK4, to have a delightful playdate on campus after school on Wednesday, March 25th from 2:15-3:15PM, ending with a delicious ice cream treat.
Join the Kindergarten teachers for a delightful after- school experience designed especially for our kindergarten students! This is a special opportunity for one student from each class to enjoy a snack and craft after school on Wednesday, March 25th from 2:30-3:30PM. Each child may choose a friend from their grade to join them to make it a memorable afternoon!
Join the 1st Grade teachers for a delicious 1st grade experience! One lucky student from each class, and a friend from the same grade level, will go enjoy pizza at Flippers, followed by a sweet treat at Jeremiah's in the Lakeside Village. This scrumptious event will take place on Wednesday, March 25th from 3:15-4:30PM.
Join the 2nd grade teachers for a colorful experience with a visit to the Color Me Mine pottery painting studio in Winter Garden! One lucky student, and a friend from their grade level, will get to use their artistic talents to design and paint a small pottery piece. This creative event will take place on Wednesday, March 25th from 3:30-4:30PM.
Join the 3rd Grade teachers for a delicious 3rd grade experience! One lucky student from each class, and a friend from the same grade level, will go enjoy pizza at Josie's Pizza and Wings, followed by a sweet treat at Buster's in the Windermere Village. This scrumptious event will take place on Wednesday, March 25th from 3:15-4:30PM.
Join the 4th Grade teachers for a delicious 4th grade experience! One lucky student from each class, and a friend from the same grade level, will go enjoy pizza at Josie's Pizza and Wings, followed by a sweet treat at Buster's in the Windermere Village. This scrumptious event will take place on Wednesday, March 25th from 3:15-4:30PM.
Win an unforgettable outing with the 5th Grade teachers! The lucky winners will join us for a fun-filled afternoon of mini-golf at PopStroke in Hamlin, followed by a sweet treat on Wednesday, March 25th from 3:30-5:00PM. Winners of the auction will have the opportunity to bring one friend from their grade level.
Experience a unique opportunity with our "LS Director For The Day" auction item! One lucky student will have the chance to immerse themselves in the world of leadership and administration by spending an entire Wednesday (date TBD) alongside the Lower School Office staff. This exclusive experience allows the winning student to act as "Director," gaining insights into daily operations, decision-making processes, and the responsibilities that come with a leadership role!
One lucky student will have the unique opportunity to spend a memorable morning teaching lower school P.E. classes alongside Coach Hock. This exciting experience will take place on a Tuesday or Thursday morning, allowing the winning student to engage in fun physical activities and learn about coaching. After the P.E. classes, the winning student should pack a lunch to join Coach Hock at the picnic tables, creating a perfect setting for discussion and camaraderie before heading back to their class.
One lucky student, and a friend, will win a special after-school 3D design & printing session with Mr. Masem, where creativity meets technology. Come prepared with your own ideas of what you'd like to see designed and printed. This engaging session will take place on Wednesday, March 25th from 2:30-4PM, allowing you to collaborate with "Mr. Moose" and bring your concepts to life. Custom prints will be delivered the next day.
One lucky student will have the unique opportunity to spend an entire exciting day with Mrs. Inmon in the Lower School library. It’ll be an engaging experience for the winning student as they help with teaching classes and circulating books. This enriching opportunity will take place on a Tuesday or Thursday.
One lucky student, and one friend, will win a creative and colorful after-school art session with Mrs. Santalis using her alcohol-based markers & colored pencils. The winning student should bring some ideas and inspirations of what kind of theme they’d like to have on the coloring page. This artistic afternoon will take place after school on Wednesday, March 25th from 2:30- 4PM to color together with Mrs. Santalis’ personal markers and colored pencils.
Experience the magic of the Kindergarten "Starting My Story" ceremony with these exclusive front row tickets! This auction offers 5 VIP tickets to the winner, replacing the regular 5 tickets each student is allotted for the ceremony; these are not additional tickets. Enjoy a prime viewing spot as you witness the incredible stories and performances of young learners as they embark on their educational journey!
Experience the unforgettable 5th Grade "Crossing the Bridge" ceremony like never before with these exclusive front row tickets! This auction offers 4 VIP front row tickets to the winner, replacing the standard 4 tickets each student is allotted for the ceremony; these are not additional tickets. Don’t miss this chance to witness the special moments of the ceremony and make your child's experience memorable with these coveted front row tickets!
Get ready for a delicious week! This auction item offers you the chance to enjoy Free Laker Lounge Pizza for an entire week. Indulge in mouth-watering pizza that will satisfy your cravings and make lunchtime the best part of your day. Don't miss this opportunity to treat yourself and your friends to a week of free pizza at the Laker Lounge. Bid now and get ready to enjoy some amazing slices!
This auction offers a unique opportunity for middle school students in grades 6-8 to choose their preferred locker location for the upcoming school year. With this choice of locker location, students can personalize their space and enhance their school experience. Whether you prefer a spot near your favorite classes or a location that makes it easy to connect with friends, this auction allows you to secure the locker that best suits your needs. Don't miss out on this chance to make your middle school years even more enjoyable!
Join us for a delightful experience with "Lunch in the Office" for your middle schoolers! This auction item offers a unique opportunity to treat four kids to a special lunch in the middle school office. Enjoy a fun and engaging atmosphere while they savor delicious food and bond with friends. Perfect for celebrating a birthday, a special achievement, or simply a day of fun! Don't miss out on this chance to create lasting memories and make lunchtime an extraordinary event for your middle school kids! Winner will pick 3 friends.
Get ready for an exciting opportunity as we present the 8th Grade - Choice of Turning a Page Time auction item! This event is a significant milestone for our 8th graders, marking the culmination of their middle school experience. Each student will have the chance to showcase their hard work and creativity in a final project that they will present to their esteemed teachers. The Turning a Page event not only highlights the students' academic achievements but also allows them to express their individuality and growth throughout their middle school journey. Don't miss out on this unique chance to support our 8th graders as they turn the page to the next chapter in their education!
Experience the excitement of 8th Grade with 4 front row seats for the captivating event "Turning a Page." This exclusive opportunity allows you to immerse yourself in the creativity and talent of young adults as they showcase their hard work and dedication. Don't miss out on the chance to witness this remarkable event from the best seats in the house! Secure your front row seats today and be part of a memorable journey as the students turn the page to a new chapter in their artistic endeavors.
Experience a day in the life of a Middle School Director with this unique auction item! The winning bidder will have the opportunity to step into the shoes of the Middle School Director for an entire day. This exclusive experience includes overseeing school activities, interacting with students and teachers, and making impactful decisions that affect the school community. You will gain insight into the challenges and rewards of educational leadership while having fun and engaging with middle schoolers. Don't miss your chance to be the Middle School Director for the Day and make a difference in your school!
Join Orlando Tennis Academy for an exciting week of Tennis at their Summer Camp! Perfect for players of all skill levels, this Tennis camp offers expert coaching, fun drills, and competitive matches. Experience the thrill of improving your game while making new friends in a supportive environment. Tennis camp features daily training sessions, skill development, and plenty of opportunities to showcase your talent. Don't miss out on this amazing chance to enhance your Tennis skills and enjoy a week filled with sportsmanship and camaraderie. Sign up now for a week of Tennis fun this summer!
Join Orlando Basketball Academy for an exciting week of Ball at their Summer Camp! Perfect for players of all skill levels, this camp offers expert coaching, fun drills, and competitive games. Experience the thrill of improving your game while making new friends in a supportive environment. Basketball camp features daily training sessions, skill development, and plenty of opportunities to showcase your talent. Don't miss out on this amazing chance to enhance your Tennis skills and enjoy a week filled with sportsmanship and camaraderie. Sign up now for a week of Basketball fun this summer!
****TOP TWO BIDS WIN**** 2 HIGH SCHOOL PARKING SPOTS!
Give your favorite senior the ultimate convenience for their final year. This exclusive auction item grants one reserved parking spot on campus, plus the power to choose its location from any available senior-designated area.
Perfect for celebrating their hard work and making senior year a little smoother. A priceless perk and, a daily luxury all in one!
Bid now and give a senior the spot everyone wishes they had.
Roll out the red carpet and cue the confetti—this auction item unlocks one ticket to Prom! Securing your seniors spot at an unforgettable evening filled with music, celebration, and all the magic that comes with this milestone night.
A perfect way to honor their hard work and make their year feel truly special.
Bid now and help make someone’s prom night extraordinary.
Give your child the chance to be part of one of the biggest nights of the year. This auction item offers one ticket to the Homecoming Dance, guaranteeing entry to an unforgettable evening filled with music, friends, and school spirit. A perfect way to celebrate the school year and create memories that last well beyond high school.
Bid now and send someone to the dance in style.
Bid on a chance to freeze time in the most beautiful way. This auction item offers a professional family beach photo session at Cape Canaveral! Winners receive the session time as well as $100 credit towards their portrait purchase!
Perfect for creating sun‑kissed, joy‑filled memories you’ll treasure for years. Think sandy toes, golden‑hour glow, and genuine smiles set against the backdrop of your favorite shoreline. Whether it’s for holiday cards, graduation, or simply documenting your family’s story, this session delivers keepsakes that feel as good as they look.
A priceless experience wrapped in ocean breeze and laughter. Bid today and bring home memories that last long after the tide rolls out!
Step into a world of flowers, sunshine, and laughter with this professional family photo session at Leu Gardens.
Winners receive the session time as well as $100 credit towards their portrait purchase!
Picture your crew surrounded by vibrant blooms, winding paths, and that dreamy natural light that makes every smile look a little extra magical. It’s the perfect setting for wall‑worthy portraits, holiday cards, or simply capturing your family in full, joyful bloom.
From candid giggles to frame‑worthy poses, this session turns a beautiful garden into your own storybook backdrop.
Bid today and let your family’s memories grow in the prettiest place around.
