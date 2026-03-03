Hosted by

All Saints Church Foundation Of Winter Park Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Gifts from the Heart Auction 2026 | Boot-Scootin' Bash

Pick-up location

338 E Lyman Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789, USA

Director for a Day item
Director for a Day
$250

Starting bid

Try out Ms. Emory's job for a whole school day! There will be classroom check-ins, walkie talkies, fun with all of the administrators, and more!


This one is available online only. A second will be auctioned off LIVE at the event.

Reserved Parking Spot at All Saints School item
Reserved Parking Spot at All Saints School
$250

Starting bid

A designated parking spot for your family for the entire 2026-2027 school year, conveniently located right out front.


This one is available online only. A second will be auctioned off LIVE at the event.

Front Row Seats for Christmas Pageant 2026 item
Front Row Seats for Christmas Pageant 2026
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy an entire row of seats up front at the annual All Saints School Christmas Pageant in December 2026.


No need to wait in line when the doors open!

Reserved Parking Space for Christmas Pageant 2026 item
Reserved Parking Space for Christmas Pageant 2026
$50

Starting bid

Don't panic about where you'll park for the 2026 All Saints Christmas Pageant! We'll have a space specially marked for you right out front.

Reserved Table at Thanksgiving Feast 2026 item
Reserved Table at Thanksgiving Feast 2026
$50

Starting bid

Don't worry about where you'll sit for our annual Thanksgiving Feast in November 2026! We'll reserve a whole table (front and center) for your family/friends for this special event.

Reserved Parking Space for Thanksgiving Feast 2026! item
Reserved Parking Space for Thanksgiving Feast 2026!
$50

Starting bid

Don't panic about where you'll park for the 2026 All Saints Thanksgiving Feast! We'll have a space specially marked for you right out front.

Reserved Seat at Chapel 2026-2027 item
Reserved Seat at Chapel 2026-2027
$50

Starting bid

It gets a little bit tight in weekly Chapel, but we'll make sure you have your very own seat for the 2026-2027 school year to sit with your child(ren)!


*Threes and up attend Chapel weekly!

Reserved Seating and Parking at Kindergarten Blessing item
Reserved Seating and Parking at Kindergarten Blessing
$50

Starting bid

An excellent opportunity not to have to worry about where you'll sit OR park at the May 2026 Kindergarten Blessing at All Saints!

Reserved Seating and Parking at Pre-K Blessing item
Reserved Seating and Parking at Pre-K Blessing
$50

Starting bid

An excellent opportunity not to have to worry about where you'll sit OR park at the May 2026 Pre-K Blessing at All Saints!

Personalized Street Sign in Car Line 2026-2027 item
Personalized Street Sign in Car Line 2026-2027
$100

Starting bid

Here's your chance to make history (for a year!) at All Saints School. We're offering a personalized naming opportunity on a custom street sign, which will be place in car line for the 2026-2027 school year.

Kindergarten Teacher for a Day with Ms. Colleen item
Kindergarten Teacher for a Day with Ms. Colleen
$25

Starting bid

The winner will get to help plan the day, lead a lesson, and switch spots with Ms Colleen at lunch.

Lord's Prayer Heart Art from Rev Lo item
Lord's Prayer Heart Art from Rev Lo
$25

Starting bid

This one-of-a-kind art piece was made by All Saints students during Chapel!

Ice Cream Picnic with Marsha from Ms. Kinney and Ms. Nara item
Ice Cream Picnic with Marsha from Ms. Kinney and Ms. Nara
$25

Starting bid

Two friends will stay after school to come in McKinley and Nara's classroom for ice cream and to play with Marsha, and can be picked up at 2:45.

Picnic Lunch at Mead Gardens, Nature Walk, and Craft item
Picnic Lunch at Mead Gardens, Nature Walk, and Craft
$25

Starting bid

Picnic lunch at Mead Gardens, nature walk, and craft. The experience is for 2 students and will last 90 minutes. To be redeemed by April 26th.

Park Avenue Playdate with Ms. Amy and Ms. Lori item
Park Avenue Playdate with Ms. Amy and Ms. Lori
$25

Starting bid

Two friends are invited to join Ms. Lori and Ms. Amy on a Saturday morning to visit the Winter Park Farmer’s Market for a special treat and to pick out a book at the Writer’s Block Bookstore!


Time: Saturday, May 9 or May 16 from 9 AM - 11 AM

Drop Off & Pick-Up: Winter Park Farmer’s Market Fruit Stand

Lunch in the Office with Emory, Gena, and Rosemary Chestnut item
Lunch in the Office with Emory, Gena, and Rosemary Chestnut
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy lunch in the front office with Ms Emory and Ms Gena! Rosemary Chestnut, our beloved turtle friend, will be there too!

Scenic Boat Tour with Ms. Gena item
Scenic Boat Tour with Ms. Gena
$25

Starting bid

Two friends will join Ms Gena for the Winter Park Scenic Boat Tour and then lunch on Park Ave and ice cream.

Ice Cream Date with Ms. Courtney & Ms. Laura item
Ice Cream Date with Ms. Courtney & Ms. Laura
$25

Starting bid

Join Ms Courtney and Ms Laura for an after school ice cream date for 2 students.

Has to be on a Wednesday or Friday
Pick up by 3:30
Has to be used by the 8th of May.

Buggy Ride and Smoothies with Ms. Cindy and Ms. Mo item
Buggy Ride and Smoothies with Ms. Cindy and Ms. Mo
$25

Starting bid

Ms Cindy and Ms Maureen will take 2 friends on an after-school buggy ride to get smoothies!

Tie Dye Shirts and Ice Cream with Ms. Lindsey & Ms. Abigail item
Tie Dye Shirts and Ice Cream with Ms. Lindsey & Ms. Abigail
$25

Starting bid

Ms. Lindsey and Ms. Abigail will take 2 friends on an after-school adventure to make tie dye t-shirts and get ice cream on park avenue!

Drama Teacher for a Day with Ms. Julie item
Drama Teacher for a Day with Ms. Julie
$25

Starting bid

Your child is the director and will lead the class through singing, dancing, costumes, and characters during an after-school drama class. Grab a smoothie with Ms Julie after class is over!


(for threes, PreK, or Kindergarten) 

*your child does NOT have to be enrolled in drama to participate

Music Teacher for a Day with Ms. Jenn item
Music Teacher for a Day with Ms. Jenn
$25

Starting bid

Be Ms. Jenn's sidekick for the day, lead all of the music classes, and enjoy lunch together.


(For PreK or Kindergarten students only)

Stroller Ride and Ice Cream with Ms. Miriam & Ms. Ally item
Stroller Ride and Ice Cream with Ms. Miriam & Ms. Ally
$25

Starting bid

Ms. Miriam and Ms. Ally will take two friends for an after-school stroller ride to Park Avenue for an ice cream picnic. 


To be redeemed this school year.

UCF Cheer Playdate with Ms. Alayna item
UCF Cheer Playdate with Ms. Alayna
$25

Starting bid

Join UCF cheerleaders for a 2 hour playdate at Phelps Park. You'll learn some cheers and watch them do some of their stunts!

Ice Cream Date after School with Ms. Nichole and Ms. Nancy item
Ice Cream Date after School with Ms. Nichole and Ms. Nancy
$25

Starting bid

Join Ms Nichole and Ms Nancy for an ice cream date after school one day!

Chick-Fil-A Lunch with Ms. Bonnie item
Chick-Fil-A Lunch with Ms. Bonnie
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy a Chick-Fil-A lunch in the Glennon House Garden with Ms Bonnie!

Letter People Playdate with Ms. Jamie and Ms. Peggy item
Letter People Playdate with Ms. Jamie and Ms. Peggy
$25

Starting bid

Top 2 Bidders will enjoy the Sunrail with Ms. S, Books with Mr. B. and Park with Ms. P (and Ms Jamie and Ms Peggy!).

Nature Walk at Mead Gardens with Ms. Shari item
Nature Walk at Mead Gardens with Ms. Shari
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy a nature walk with Ms Shari (Outdoor Classroom) at the beautiful Mead Gardens! Top 2 Bidders win!

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