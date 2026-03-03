Gifts from the Heart Auction 2026 | Boot-Scootin' Bash

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Starting bid
Try out Ms. Emory's job for a whole school day! There will be classroom check-ins, walkie talkies, fun with all of the administrators, and more!
This one is available online only. A second will be auctioned off LIVE at the event.
Starting bid
A designated parking spot for your family for the entire 2026-2027 school year, conveniently located right out front.
This one is available online only. A second will be auctioned off LIVE at the event.
Starting bid
Enjoy an entire row of seats up front at the annual All Saints School Christmas Pageant in December 2026.
No need to wait in line when the doors open!
Starting bid
Don't panic about where you'll park for the 2026 All Saints Christmas Pageant! We'll have a space specially marked for you right out front.
Starting bid
Don't worry about where you'll sit for our annual Thanksgiving Feast in November 2026! We'll reserve a whole table (front and center) for your family/friends for this special event.
Starting bid
Don't panic about where you'll park for the 2026 All Saints Thanksgiving Feast! We'll have a space specially marked for you right out front.
Starting bid
It gets a little bit tight in weekly Chapel, but we'll make sure you have your very own seat for the 2026-2027 school year to sit with your child(ren)!
*Threes and up attend Chapel weekly!
Starting bid
An excellent opportunity not to have to worry about where you'll sit OR park at the May 2026 Kindergarten Blessing at All Saints!
Starting bid
An excellent opportunity not to have to worry about where you'll sit OR park at the May 2026 Pre-K Blessing at All Saints!
Starting bid
Here's your chance to make history (for a year!) at All Saints School. We're offering a personalized naming opportunity on a custom street sign, which will be place in car line for the 2026-2027 school year.
Starting bid
The winner will get to help plan the day, lead a lesson, and switch spots with Ms Colleen at lunch.
Starting bid
This one-of-a-kind art piece was made by All Saints students during Chapel!
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Two friends will stay after school to come in McKinley and Nara's classroom for ice cream and to play with Marsha, and can be picked up at 2:45.
Starting bid
Picnic lunch at Mead Gardens, nature walk, and craft. The experience is for 2 students and will last 90 minutes. To be redeemed by April 26th.
Starting bid
Two friends are invited to join Ms. Lori and Ms. Amy on a Saturday morning to visit the Winter Park Farmer’s Market for a special treat and to pick out a book at the Writer’s Block Bookstore!
Time: Saturday, May 9 or May 16 from 9 AM - 11 AM
Drop Off & Pick-Up: Winter Park Farmer’s Market Fruit Stand
Starting bid
Enjoy lunch in the front office with Ms Emory and Ms Gena! Rosemary Chestnut, our beloved turtle friend, will be there too!
Starting bid
Two friends will join Ms Gena for the Winter Park Scenic Boat Tour and then lunch on Park Ave and ice cream.
Starting bid
Join Ms Courtney and Ms Laura for an after school ice cream date for 2 students.
Has to be on a Wednesday or Friday
Pick up by 3:30
Has to be used by the 8th of May.
Starting bid
Ms Cindy and Ms Maureen will take 2 friends on an after-school buggy ride to get smoothies!
Starting bid
Ms. Lindsey and Ms. Abigail will take 2 friends on an after-school adventure to make tie dye t-shirts and get ice cream on park avenue!
Starting bid
Your child is the director and will lead the class through singing, dancing, costumes, and characters during an after-school drama class. Grab a smoothie with Ms Julie after class is over!
(for threes, PreK, or Kindergarten)
*your child does NOT have to be enrolled in drama to participate
Starting bid
Be Ms. Jenn's sidekick for the day, lead all of the music classes, and enjoy lunch together.
(For PreK or Kindergarten students only)
Starting bid
Ms. Miriam and Ms. Ally will take two friends for an after-school stroller ride to Park Avenue for an ice cream picnic.
To be redeemed this school year.
Starting bid
Join UCF cheerleaders for a 2 hour playdate at Phelps Park. You'll learn some cheers and watch them do some of their stunts!
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Join Ms Nichole and Ms Nancy for an ice cream date after school one day!
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Enjoy a Chick-Fil-A lunch in the Glennon House Garden with Ms Bonnie!
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Top 2 Bidders will enjoy the Sunrail with Ms. S, Books with Mr. B. and Park with Ms. P (and Ms Jamie and Ms Peggy!).
Starting bid
Enjoy a nature walk with Ms Shari (Outdoor Classroom) at the beautiful Mead Gardens! Top 2 Bidders win!
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