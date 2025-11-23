Miracle Youth Productions

Hosted by

Miracle Youth Productions

About this event

Gifts of the Season – Christmas Musical

2130 Pan American Plaza

San Diego, CA 92101, USA

Adults
$25

This ticket amount is a suggested donation. You may increase or lower the total by adding or adjusting your additional donation on the next step.

Students & Seniors
$15

This ticket amount is a suggested donation. You may increase or lower the total by adding or adjusting your additional donation on the next step.

Children 10 and under
$10

This ticket amount is a suggested donation. You may increase or lower the total by adding or adjusting your additional donation on the next step.

Add a donation for Miracle Youth Productions

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!