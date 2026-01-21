Gig In The Park Sponsorships

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• Tier 1 logo placement o n digital a d s a n d marketing materials
• On-stage recognition and promotion during each concert
• Premium tent space for your organization to distribute promotional items at all
c o n c e r t s
• We b link and Tier 1 logo placement featured on Downtown Wilson (DW) and
Vollis Simpson Whirligig Park & Museum (VSWPM) event pages
• 5 0 beverage tickets
•Tier 2 logo placement on digital ads and marketing materials
• On-stage recognition and promotion during each concert
• Individual tent space for your organization to distribute promotional items a t all
c o n c e r t s
• Web link and Tier 2 logo placement featured on DW/VSWPM event pages
• 3 0 beverage tickets
April 23, 2026 | 6-9pm
• Choose 1 of 5 concerts to be "yours" (first come, first served)
• Tier 3 logo placement on all digital ads and marketing materials with available
space for logos
• On-stage recognition during your selected concert
• Individual tent space for your organization to distribute promotional items at all
c o n c e r t s
• Web link with Tier 3 logo placement on DW/VSWPM event pages
• 2 0 beverage tickets
May 7th, 2026 | 6-9pm
• Choose 1 of 5 concerts to be "yours" (first come, first served)
• Tier 3 logo placement on all digital ads and marketing materials with available
space for logos
• On-stage recognition during your selected concert
• Individual tent space for your organization to distribute promotional items at all
c o n c e r t s
• Web link with Tier 3 logo placement on DW/VSWPM event pages
• 2 0 beverage tickets
May 28th, 2026 | 6-9pm
• Choose 1 of 5 concerts to be "yours" (first come, first served)
• Tier 3 logo placement on all digital ads and marketing materials with available
space for logos
• On-stage recognition during your selected concert
• Individual tent space for your organization to distribute promotional items at all
c o n c e r t s
• Web link with Tier 3 logo placement on DW/VSWPM event pages
• 2 0 beverage tickets
June 11th, 2026 | 6-9pm
• Choose 1 of 5 concerts to be "yours" (first come, first served)
• Tier 3 logo placement on all digital ads and marketing materials with available
space for logos
• On-stage recognition during your selected concert
• Individual tent space for your organization to distribute promotional items at all
c o n c e r t s
• Web link with Tier 3 logo placement on DW/VSWPM event pages
• 2 0 beverage tickets
June 25th | 6-9pm
• Choose 1 of 5 concerts to be "yours" (first come, first served)
• Tier 3 logo placement on all digital ads and marketing materials with available
space for logos
• On-stage recognition during your selected concert
• Individual tent space for your organization to distribute promotional items at all
c o n c e r t s
• Web link with Tier 3 logo placement on DW/VSWPM event pages
• 2 0 beverage tickets
• Tier 4 logo placement on all digital ads a n d marketing materials with available
s p a c e
• Individual tent space t o promote your business during all concerts
• Web link in Tier 4 featured on DW/VSWPM event pages
• 10 beverage t i c k e t s
• Tier 5 company organization name listed on digital a n d print
advertising
• Company n a m e o n marketing materials with available s p a c e
• Table space in ticket t e n t for promotional items
• We b link in Tier 5 featured on DW/VSWPM event pages
• 5 beverage tickets
• Tier 5 company organization name listed on digital a n d print
advertising
• Company n a m e o n marketing materials with available s p a c e
• Table space in ticket t e n t for promotional items
• We b link in Tier 5 featured on DW/VSWPM event pages
• 5 beverage tickets
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