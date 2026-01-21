Gig In The Park Sponsorships

April 23, 2026 | 6-9pm





• Choose 1 of 5 concerts to be "yours" (first come, first served)

• Tier 3 logo placement on all digital ads and marketing materials with available

space for logos

• On-stage recognition during your selected concert

• Individual tent space for your organization to distribute promotional items at all

c o n c e r t s

• Web link with Tier 3 logo placement on DW/VSWPM event pages

• 2 0 beverage tickets