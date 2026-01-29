Gilbert & Sullivan Austin - Sponsorship of Patience

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About this event
Includes Patience classics like “Love is a plaintive song”, “Prithee, pretty maiden”, “When I first put this uniform on”, “Twenty love-sick maidens we”, “So go to him and say to him”, and many others!
Patience, Bunthorne, Grosvenor, Lady Jane, Colonel Calverley, and more!
Rapturous Maidens and Dragoon Guards
All performances and rehearsals
Design, Materials, Labor (and we will sneak your name into it somewhere!)
$
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