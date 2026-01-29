Gilbert & Sullivan Austin

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Gilbert & Sullivan Austin

About this event

Gilbert & Sullivan Austin - Sponsorship of Patience

Sponsor a Favorite Song item
Sponsor a Favorite Song
$1,000

Includes Patience classics like “Love is a plaintive song”, “Prithee, pretty maiden”, “When I first put this uniform on”, “Twenty love-sick maidens we”, “So go to him and say to him”, and many others!

Sponsor a Principal Singer, including Costume item
Sponsor a Principal Singer, including Costume
$1,100

Patience, Bunthorne, Grosvenor, Lady Jane, Colonel Calverley, and more!

Sponsor a Chorus Member, including Costume item
Sponsor a Chorus Member, including Costume
$900

Rapturous Maidens and Dragoon Guards

Sponsor one of the 18 Orchestra Musicians item
Sponsor one of the 18 Orchestra Musicians
$1,320

All performances and rehearsals

Underwrite the Set item
Underwrite the Set
$5,000

Design, Materials, Labor (and we will sneak your name into it somewhere!)

Add a donation for Gilbert & Sullivan Austin

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