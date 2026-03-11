Homeschools Incorporated DBA Southern Nevada Homeschool Association
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Homeschools Incorporated DBA Southern Nevada Homeschool Association

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Homeschools Incorporated DBA Southern Nevada Homeschool Association

About this event

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Gilcrease Orchard Spring Guided Tour 🥕

7800 N Tenaya Wy

Las Vegas, NV 89131, USA

Add a donation for Homeschools Incorporated DBA Southern Nevada Homeschool Association

$

General Admission
$10

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Price is per person. Everyone must have a ticket.

SNHA Community Pass Member
$7

This ticket is for our Community Pass Members only. If you dont have one yet, please head over to our websites and get 1 for your whole family today.


Southernnevadahomeschool.org

Babies 1yo and under
Free

We need a head count! Strollers are not allowed so please be ready to carry your babies and toddlers the whole time.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!