Hosted by
About this event
Join us for an unforgettable afternoon of brunch, fragrance, and elevated vibes.
This ticket includes:
Entry to Gilded Garden: A Pour & Sip Experience
Curated brunch experience
Access to the fragrance bar to craft your custom 30 ml perfume
Selection from our signature blends and pre-mixed scents
Live DJ + luxury day-party ambiance
Vendor shopping + activations
🌿 Limited availability.
Experience Gilded Garden at its highest level.
This ticket includes:
✔️Priority entry to Gilded Garden
✔️Premium VIP seating
✔️Curated brunch experience
✔️Access to the fragrance bar to craft a luxury 50 ml perfume
✔️Exclusive access to a VIP-only signature scent
✔️Priority access to select activations
✔️VIP recognition at designated tables
👑 Very limited availability.
10 left!
Perfect for friend groups, celebrations, or anyone who wants to experience Gilded Garden together.
Includes:
✔️Seating for 7 guests at a reserved General Admission table
✔️Entry for all 7 guests
✔️Curated brunch experience for all guests
✔️Bottomless mimosas
✔️ Bottle of champagne
✔️Access to the fragrance bar for each guest to create a custom 30 ml perfume
✔️DJ + luxury day-party ambiance
✔️Vendor shopping, raffles & silent auction
✔️Swag bag for each guest
✨ Limited quantity available.
10 left!
An elevated experience for guests who want premium access, seating, and exclusivity.
Includes:
✔️Seating for 7 guests at a reserved VIP table
✔️Priority entry for all guests
✔️Curated brunch experience
✔️Bottomless mimosas
✔️ Bottle of champagne
✔️Access to the fragrance bar for each guest to ✔️create a luxury 50 ml perfume
✔️Access to a VIP-exclusive fragrance
✔️VIP recognition at the table
✔️Luxury swag bag for each guest
✔️DJ + luxury day-party ambiance
✔️Vendor shopping, raffles & silent auction
👑 Very limited availability.
Vendor participation is by approval only.
Gilded Garden is an elevated, ticketed luxury day party celebrating five years of impact. Vendor spaces are intentionally limited to maintain a premium, intimate experience for guests and vendors alike.
Vendor fee includes:
One vendor space
One table provided by the event
Two chairs
Food for Two (2) vendors
Exposure to a curated, ticketed audience
Opportunity to sell merchandise and promote your brand
Inclusion in select event promotions (as applicable)
Vendor fee does NOT include:
Electricity
Table linens
Additional tables or display fixtures
Alcoholic beverages
Assistance with setup or breakdown
Guaranteed sales or minimum revenue
Important vendor notes:
Vendors may bring one helper only
Vendors are responsible for their own setup and breakdown
Vendors must bring their own table décor, signage, and display materials
No amplified sound, open flames, or alcohol sales permitted
All vendors must comply with applicable licenses and regulations
Vendor space does not include a fragrance-making ticket or reserved seating
✨ Want to make your own perfume?
Vendors may purchase a General Admission or VIP ticket separately to enjoy the full experience, including reserved seating and perfume creation.
Vendors who do not purchase a ticket may still purchase individual perfume bottles on-site, while supplies last.
📌 Vendor spaces are limited to 8 to preserve a luxury experience.
Support Gilded Garden: A Pour & Sip Experience while enjoying an elevated guest experience and meaningful brand visibility at our five-year celebration.
Sponsor package includes:
Two (2) VIP tickets
Reserved sponsor seating
Curated brunch experience
Bottomless mimosas
Access to the fragrance bar for both guests to create luxury 50 ml perfumes
Access to the VIP-exclusive signature scent
Sponsor recognition at the event
Opportunity to include branded items or materials in swag bags
Brand name/logo included in select event promotions (as applicable)
Post on social media
✨ Sponsor opportunities are limited to maintain a premium experience.
Celebrate 5 years of impact while showcasing your business to an engaged audience at our luxury Gilded Garden: A Pour & Sip Experience.
This exclusive spotlight opportunity includes:
• 1 VIP Ticket (includes brunch, bottomless mimosas, signature welcome drink, perfume creation experience, and luxury swag bag)
• Verbal recognition during the raffle/silent auction segment
• Business name/logo listed on event thank-you sheet/program
• Business cards or approved marketing insert included in guest swag bags
• Social media spotlight feature prior to or following the event
In exchange, the Business Spotlight Sponsor agrees to:
• Provide a raffle or silent auction item (minimum $50 value)
• Submit logo and promotional materials by the designated deadline
• Provide 70–100 business cards or approved insert for swag bags
Only 2 Business Spotlight Sponsor will be selected for this event.
Thank you so much for volunteering your time to be a part of our fundraiser.
Volunteer is on pre-approval basis. Please use the discount code provided to make your volunteer ticket free.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!