Gilded Garden: A Pour & Sip Experience

Vendor participation is by approval only.



Gilded Garden is an elevated, ticketed luxury day party celebrating five years of impact. Vendor spaces are intentionally limited to maintain a premium, intimate experience for guests and vendors alike.



Vendor fee includes:

One vendor space

One table provided by the event

Two chairs

Food for Two (2) vendors

Exposure to a curated, ticketed audience

Opportunity to sell merchandise and promote your brand

Inclusion in select event promotions (as applicable)



Vendor fee does NOT include:

Electricity

Table linens

Additional tables or display fixtures

Alcoholic beverages

Assistance with setup or breakdown

Guaranteed sales or minimum revenue



Important vendor notes:

Vendors may bring one helper only

Vendors are responsible for their own setup and breakdown

Vendors must bring their own table décor, signage, and display materials

No amplified sound, open flames, or alcohol sales permitted

All vendors must comply with applicable licenses and regulations

Vendor space does not include a fragrance-making ticket or reserved seating



✨ Want to make your own perfume?

Vendors may purchase a General Admission or VIP ticket separately to enjoy the full experience, including reserved seating and perfume creation.

Vendors who do not purchase a ticket may still purchase individual perfume bottles on-site, while supplies last.



📌 Vendor spaces are limited to 8 to preserve a luxury experience.