Mrs. B's Table

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Mrs. B's Table

About this raffle

Gilded Garden Opportunity Drawing (Raffle)

🎟️ $10 — Single Ticket Entry
$10

Perfect for those who want to support the mission and enter for a chance to win one of our exciting raffle prizes during the Gilded Garden Opportunity Drawing.

🎟️ $25 — 5 Ticket Pack (Most Popular)
$25

Increase your chances to win while making an even greater impact in the community. This supporter favorite gives you 5 entries into the opportunity drawing.

🎟️ $55 — 12 Ticket Pack (Better Odds)
$55

Ready to play big for a good cause? This bundle gives you 12 entries and stronger odds at taking home one of our featured prizes while helping Mrs. B’s Table continue serving families in need.

🎟️ $75 — 20 Ticket Pack (Best Value)
$75

Our best value ticket bundle for supporters who want maximum entries and maximum impact. Receive 20 raffle entries while helping fund meals, youth initiatives, emergency assistance, and community outreach programs.

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