Gilded Garden Opportunity Drawing (Raffle)

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About this raffle
Perfect for those who want to support the mission and enter for a chance to win one of our exciting raffle prizes during the Gilded Garden Opportunity Drawing.
Increase your chances to win while making an even greater impact in the community. This supporter favorite gives you 5 entries into the opportunity drawing.
Ready to play big for a good cause? This bundle gives you 12 entries and stronger odds at taking home one of our featured prizes while helping Mrs. B’s Table continue serving families in need.
Our best value ticket bundle for supporters who want maximum entries and maximum impact. Receive 20 raffle entries while helping fund meals, youth initiatives, emergency assistance, and community outreach programs.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!