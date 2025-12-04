Gilead Rent

About the memberships
No expiration
One week rent - Thursday to Wednesday (non-refundable). Invoice will be updated and received via email on file with Quickbooks.
No expiration
Two weeks rent - Thursday to Wednesday (non-refundable). Invoice will be updated and received via email on file with Quickbooks.
No expiration
Monthly Rent (4 weeks) - Thursday to Wednesday (non-refundable).
On months that have five weeks, there will be an additional $140 due for the 5th week. Invoice will be updated and received via email on file with Quickbooks.
No expiration
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!