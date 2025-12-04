Pouring Foundations

Offered by

Pouring Foundations

About the memberships

Gilead Rent

Gilead Weekly Rent
$140

No expiration

One week rent - Thursday to Wednesday (non-refundable). Invoice will be updated and received via email on file with Quickbooks.

Gilead Bi-weekly Rent
$280

No expiration

Two weeks rent - Thursday to Wednesday (non-refundable). Invoice will be updated and received via email on file with Quickbooks.

Gilead Monthly Rent
$560

No expiration

Monthly Rent (4 weeks) - Thursday to Wednesday (non-refundable).


On months that have five weeks, there will be an additional $140 due for the 5th week. Invoice will be updated and received via email on file with Quickbooks.

Additional
$100

No expiration

Add a donation for Pouring Foundations

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