Giles-Luce American Legion Post 364's - USA 250th Birthday T-Shirt Order

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About this shop
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Prices:
M, L, XL: $12 ea
2XL, 3XL: $16 ea
Red Gildan T-Shirt, "American Legion" on the front, 250th Birthday Logo on Back; Customer pays for the shirt(s) upon pickup (cash or check).
Prices:
S, M, L, XL: $12 ea
2XL, 3XL: $15 ea
Red Gildan Soft-Style Crew Neck T-Shirt, American Legion Auxiliary on the front, 250th Birthday Logo on Back; Customer pays for the shirt(s) upon pickup (cash or check).
Prices:
S, M, L, XL: $14 ea
2XL, 3XL: $16 ea
Red Gildan Soft-Style V-Neck T-Shirt, American Legion Auxiliary on the front, 250th Birthday Logo on Back; Customer pays for the shirt(s) upon pickup (cash or check).
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!