Giles-Luce American Legion Post 364
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A black and white graphic features the number "250" prominently displayed within a circle in the foreground, surrounded by a ring of stars and the dates "1776-2026" in the background.
Giles-Luce American Legion Post 364

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Giles-Luce American Legion Post 364

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Giles-Luce American Legion Post 364's - USA 250th Birthday T-Shirt Order

Add a donation for Giles-Luce American Legion Post 364

$

T-Shirt, Legion (Men's)
Free

Prices:

M, L, XL: $12 ea

2XL, 3XL: $16 ea


Red Gildan T-Shirt, "American Legion" on the front, 250th Birthday Logo on Back; Customer pays for the shirt(s) upon pickup (cash or check).

T-Shirt, Auxiliary, Crew Neck (Women's)
Free

Prices:

S, M, L, XL: $12 ea

2XL, 3XL: $15 ea


Red Gildan Soft-Style Crew Neck T-Shirt, American Legion Auxiliary on the front, 250th Birthday Logo on Back; Customer pays for the shirt(s) upon pickup (cash or check).

T-Shirt, Auxiliary, V-Neck (Women's)
Free

Prices:

S, M, L, XL: $14 ea

2XL, 3XL: $16 ea


Red Gildan Soft-Style V-Neck T-Shirt, American Legion Auxiliary on the front, 250th Birthday Logo on Back; Customer pays for the shirt(s) upon pickup (cash or check).

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