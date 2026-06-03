Boulder Samba School

Hosted by

Boulder Samba School

About this event

Ginga Quartet & Michele Castro

801 Grant Ave

Louisville, CO 80027, USA

Ginga Quartet Show 6PM (GA)
$18

The first concert, at 6:00 PM, features the Ginga Quartet in an instrumental program celebrating the richness of Brazilian jazz. The ensemble will perform works by legendary Brazilian composers, many of whom the band members have had the privilege of knowing personally throughout their musical careers.

Michele Castro & Ginga Show 8:30PM (GA)
$18

The second concert, at 8:30 PM, brings Ginga together with acclaimed vocalist Michele Castro for an evening of MPB (Música Popular Brasileira), samba, Brazilian rock, funk, and other beloved Brazilian styles.

Both Concerts 6PM & 8:30PM (GA)
$30

The first concert, at 6:00 PM, features the Ginga Quartet in an instrumental program celebrating the richness of Brazilian jazz. The ensemble will perform works by legendary Brazilian composers, many of whom the band members have had the privilege of knowing personally throughout their musical careers.


The second concert, at 8:30 PM, brings Ginga together with acclaimed vocalist Michele Castro for an evening of MPB (Música Popular Brasileira), samba, Brazilian rock, funk, and other beloved Brazilian styles.


Ginga Quartet Show 6PM (Kids under 13)
$10

The first concert, at 6:00 PM, features the Ginga Quartet in an instrumental program celebrating the richness of Brazilian jazz. The ensemble will perform works by legendary Brazilian composers, many of whom the band members have had the privilege of knowing personally throughout their musical careers.

Michele Castro & Ginga Show 8:30PM (Kids under 13)
$10

The second concert, at 8:30 PM, brings Ginga together with acclaimed vocalist Michele Castro for an evening of MPB (Música Popular Brasileira), samba, Brazilian rock, funk, and other beloved Brazilian styles.

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