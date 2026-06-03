Ginga Quartet & Michele Castro

The first concert, at 6:00 PM, features the Ginga Quartet in an instrumental program celebrating the richness of Brazilian jazz. The ensemble will perform works by legendary Brazilian composers, many of whom the band members have had the privilege of knowing personally throughout their musical careers.





The second concert, at 8:30 PM, brings Ginga together with acclaimed vocalist Michele Castro for an evening of MPB (Música Popular Brasileira), samba, Brazilian rock, funk, and other beloved Brazilian styles.



