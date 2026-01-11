The Ginger Cat Project Incorporated

Offered by

The Ginger Cat Project Incorporated

About this shop

Ginger Cat Project Merch

Shpping item
Shpping
$12.60

Flat Rate USPS Shipping - Only add this if you need your item(s) shipped!

Long-Sleeve Lightweight Hoodie - XL item
Long-Sleeve Lightweight Hoodie - XL
$30

Dark Grey with embroidered logo. Insanely comfortable, like a t-shirt with a hood!

Long-Sleeve Lightweight Hoodie - L item
Long-Sleeve Lightweight Hoodie - L
$30

Dark Grey with embroidered logo. Insanely comfortable, like a t-shirt with a hood!

Long-Sleeve Lightweight Hoodie - M item
Long-Sleeve Lightweight Hoodie - M
$30

Dark Grey with embroidered logo. Insanely comfortable, like a t-shirt with a hood!

Long-Sleeve Lightweight Hoodie - S item
Long-Sleeve Lightweight Hoodie - S
$30

Dark Grey with embroidered logo. Insanely comfortable, like a t-shirt with a hood!

Men's Short Sleeve T-Shirt - Small item
Men's Short Sleeve T-Shirt - Small
$15

Navy Blue with printed logo. 100% soft spun cotton.

Men's Short Sleeve T-Shirt - Medium item
Men's Short Sleeve T-Shirt - Medium
$15

Navy Blue with printed logo. 100% soft spun cotton.

Men's Short Sleeve T-Shirt - Large item
Men's Short Sleeve T-Shirt - Large
$15

Navy Blue with printed logo. 100% soft spun cotton.

Men's Short Sleeve T-Shirt - XL item
Men's Short Sleeve T-Shirt - XL
$15

Navy Blue with printed logo. 100% soft spun cotton.

Men's Short Sleeve T-Shirt - 2XL item
Men's Short Sleeve T-Shirt - 2XL
$15

Navy Blue with printed logo. 100% soft spun cotton.

Ladies' Short Sleeve T-Shirt - S item
Ladies' Short Sleeve T-Shirt - S
$15

Navy Blue with printed logo. 100% soft spun cotton.

Ladies' Short Sleeve T-Shirt - M item
Ladies' Short Sleeve T-Shirt - M
$15

Navy Blue with printed logo. 100% soft spun cotton.

Ladies' Short Sleeve T-Shirt - L item
Ladies' Short Sleeve T-Shirt - L
$15

Navy Blue with printed logo. 100% soft spun cotton.

Ladies' Short Sleeve T-Shirt - XL item
Ladies' Short Sleeve T-Shirt - XL
$15

Navy Blue with printed logo. 100% soft spun cotton.

Ladies' Short Sleeve T-Shirt - S item
Ladies' Short Sleeve T-Shirt - S
$15

Purple with printed logo. 100% soft spun cotton.

Ladies' Short Sleeve T-Shirt - M item
Ladies' Short Sleeve T-Shirt - M
$15

Purple with printed logo. 100% soft spun cotton.

Ladies' Short Sleeve T-Shirt - L item
Ladies' Short Sleeve T-Shirt - L
$15

Purple with printed logo. 100% soft spun cotton.

Ladies' Short Sleeve T-Shirt - XL item
Ladies' Short Sleeve T-Shirt - XL
$15

Purple with printed logo. 100% soft spun cotton.

Pom-Pom Winter Hat item
Pom-Pom Winter Hat
$20

Grey knit hat with pom-pom and embroidered logo.

Winter Beanie item
Winter Beanie
$20

Navy blue and grey knit beanie with embroidered logo.

Baseball Cap item
Baseball Cap
$15

Navy blue with embroidered logo. 100% brushed cotton twill, 6-panel, unstructured, low-profile, Self-fabric closure with brass buckle and tuck-in grommet

Add a donation for The Ginger Cat Project Incorporated

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!